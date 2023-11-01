ATHLETICS action is back at the Tom Flood Sports Centre this Thursday night when round one of the AL Parker Electrical-backed distance series is run.
The 37th series will start with an 800m showdown about 7.15pm.
Action is run in conjuction with the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track program at the Barnard Street venue.
Athletes will contest a 10-leg series of varying distances.
Main goal is to qualify for the George Flack Final (1000m) to be run on February 29.
Entry fee is $10 for the series and $5 per race right.
Heat winners pocket $20 and there will be $10 and $5 awarded to second and third.
Fastest runner will also earn $5.
Points breakdown is 15, 13, 12, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, and all finishers earn five points.
Runners who start, but do not finish will claim three points.
A season aggregate is up for grabs, along with the John Burke Memorial Trophy for the most consistent athlete.
A best club award is also part of this season's prize package.
Bendigo Harriers won last season's series which was run on Thursday at the Flora Hill track in Retreat Road.
Athletes must be 10-plus years to contest this series.
On the cycling track its night two of the Bendigo DCC season.
Racing will begin with the juniors at 6.30pm. The keen youngsters will contest scratch races, and a handicap.
Among the feature events is the DCK Real Estate Crystal Classic women's wheelrace (1000m).
The female 'rider of the night' earns the MG Bendigo prize.
Senior action starts at 7.30pm and includes scratch races, and the Bicycle Centre Bendigo Wheelrace (2000m).
It's free entry for spectators and the canteen will be open.
