Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Opinion/Blogs
Live

Live news and community updates from across Bendigo, November 1

Updated November 1 2023 - 11:20am, first published 7:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A vigil was held on Tuesday night after the death of Kangaroo Flat woman Analyn "Logee" Osias. Picture by Darren Howe
A vigil was held on Tuesday night after the death of Kangaroo Flat woman Analyn "Logee" Osias. Picture by Darren Howe

Good morning and happy Bendigo Cup day, you're reading the Bendigo Advertiser's blog for Wednesday, November 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.