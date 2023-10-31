FALLS Creek's serenity will soon be broken by the footsteps of some of Bendigo Region's top athletes.
From this Friday it will be Andy Buchanan, Matt Buckell, Lewis Gillett and Archie Reid who will use the steep climbs and twisting tracks on a three-week training camp.
The Bendigo Bats team-mates will be joined by several athletes from Melbourne.
Being at Falls Creek is a ritual Buchanan has completed many times.
"Other than the Covid years, I have trained at Falls quite a lot," Buchanan said.
This training camp will play a key role in his build-up to the Fukuoka Marathon in Japan on December 3.
It will be Buchanan's first start in the classic, but not first time racing in Japan.
Among his career highs was victory in the Tachikawa half-marathon in Japan in December of 2019.
Since then he has competed in the Hamburg Marathon in 2022 and '23, and was seventh in the marathon at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
"Training at Falls Creek helped so much in building strength for those marathons."
The 32-year-old said younger athletes such as Buckell, Gillett and Reid will gain so much from the three week work-out.
"They all have different racing goals, but work incredibly hard in training."
Highs of Buchanan's year include 33rd place in the 10km at the world cross-country titles in Bathurst, and second placings in the Australian half-marathon on the Sunshine Coast, and Australian 10km cross-country title showdown at Canberra's Mount Stromlo.
When not running he works with the Athlete Development Program at Bendigo South East Secondary College, and does on-line coaching through Run2PB.
It will be Gillett's first time training at Falls Creek.
In winter he ran for the Bendigo Bats in seven rounds of the 10-leg On-backed XCR series run by Athletics Victoria.
Four of those starts were in the under-20 class, but Gillett also stepped up to ran at open level on the St Anne's Winery layout at Ravenswood, at Ballarat's Lake Wendouree, and the Bunrley half-marathon.
"Running is something I have always enjoyed doing," Gillett said after a workout on the Spring Gully circuit.
"The past two years I have become a lot more serious about the sport.
"A few mates were with the Bats, so I decided to join the training group.
"Racing and training with the Bats is a great experience," said the 19-year-old.
Across summer Gillett will be aiming to race either the 1500m, 3000m or 5000m distances in Victorian Milers rounds.
Those hit-outs will play a key part of the lead-up to the '24 cross-country action.
Buckell and Reid have marked back-to-back premiership victories with the Bats in premier division of XCR action.
There's plenty more they want to achieve on the road, track, or hills.
