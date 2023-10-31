Bendigo Advertiser
Double delight for Bendigo cycling at Beechworth Gravelista

By Nathan Spicer
October 31 2023 - 7:00pm
Bendigo cyclists Courtney Sherwell (left) and Connor Sens on the podium together following their wins at the Beechworth Gravelista. Picture by shotbyleealexand3r
It was a double delight for Bendigo and District Cycling Club on the weekend as local riders Connor Sens and Courtney Sherwell claimed massive wins.

