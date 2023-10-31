Double delight for Bendigo cycling at Beechworth Gravelista

It was a double delight for Bendigo and District Cycling Club on the weekend as local riders Connor Sens and Courtney Sherwell claimed massive wins.
The pair won the men's and women's UCI Gravel World Series Gravelista event in Beechworth, with both dominating the fields to win solo.
It should be enough for both riders to qualify for the 2024 Gravel World Championships, even though it was only the first of 18 events held in the UCI GWS.
"These wins get them on their way to qualifying for the World Championships," BDCC vice-president Darren Casey said.
"It is a series you want to win, but it's a double whammy because if you win one of the 18 events, you're pretty much guaranteed a spot at the Worlds."
Sens is the Australian Men's National Gravel champion and recently competed at the 2023 World Championships.
He was understandably the favourite heading into the 112km circuit with over 2000m of climbing and held the number one bib with last year's winner, Adam Blazevic, not in attendance.
Sens finished 52 seconds ahead of Torban Partridge-Mason.
"Connor (Sens) was expected to win being National Champion, but he was a little uncertain about his form last week, so it was good to see it click on the day," Casey said.
"This was his first outing in his National Champions outfit, so it was a bit of a high for him, and after riding against 260 of the very best at the World Championships, this was a bit slower, so he had it under control."
Sherwell was even more dominant in her performance, smashing her competitors to win by a minute and 41 seconds over next-best Matilda Raynolds.
The career-best win - her first at a UCI GWS event - is made all the more impressive considering Sherwell's preparation for the race after she was concussed following a collision with a dog while riding two weeks beforehand.
"Courtney rode a very consistent race when there were a lot of crashes and punchers around her," Casey said.
"While riders got out in front, she had it under control all day and was by far the strongest."
Casey said the triumphs from the Bendigo duo was further affirmation that gravel racing is quickly becoming one of the most popular disciplines of the sport.
"Overall, for Bendigo, this is a huge result as gravel racing is becoming massive," he said.
"We will have gravel events next March with Connor and Courtney riding along with others, and in a world sense, it's just going to get bigger and bigger."
Meanwhile, the BDCC's Track season began last Thursday.
Casey is hopeful numbers will build as the season progresses.
"It was a cold night but a good start," he said.
"We're hoping Connor (Sens) will ride track this week, and with the announcement of the Bendigo Madison going ahead, hopefully that will increase our weekly popularity."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.