Adam Bourke: Suparazi each-way in race nine
Kieran Iles: Harold The Great each-way in race three
Adam Bourke: 1. Brayden Star, 2. Interpretation, 3. Win O'Clock
Kieran Iles: 1. Hezashocka, 2. Interpretation, 3. Taramansour
RACE ONE - BRB ELECTRICAL MAIDEN PLATE (1400m)
Maiden races on Bendigo Cup day usually produce city-class performers and Wednesday's opening event could continue the trend.
The Tony and Calvin McEvoy-trained ALECTRONA (11) will start favourite on the back of two good seconds this campaign.
At the better price, the Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman-trained VICTORY COMMAND (10) is worth a flutter.
The step up from 1200m to 1400m will suit as will the bigger Bendigo track. No-one rides Bendigo better than Harry Coffey.
Melbourne Demons fans won't get to watch BIG JIMMA (8) after he was scratched. The Robert Hickmott-trained gelding is named after Melbourne great Jim Stynes, will sport the Demons' silks with green shamrocks on each arm and former Melbourne players Rod Grinter and Paul Hopgood are in the ownership alongside Jim Stynes' brother Brian.
Suggested bet: Victory Command win.
RACE TWO - NO FUSS EVENT HIRE 3YO HANDICAP (1300m)
No great confidence, particularly considering the two favourites in the race PERSIAN SPIRIT (3) and RUN HARRY RUN (5) are coming off maiden victories.
I'd rather have something on ARIZONA ACTIVIST (7), who won well first-up from a spell and was close-up in a good race at Bendigo last start.
RAVALLI (4) MAGIC MOGUL (2) and KING BEN (1) not without a chance in an open race.
Suggested bet: Arizona Activist each-way.
RACE THREE - TURNERS CROSSING BENCHMARK 64 HANDICAP (2400m)
I was keen on CADBURY CASTLE (4) to give Damien Oliver a win on his final Bendigo Cup day, but the Lindsey Smith-trained stayer has been scratched.
Don't like the race much at all.
HARRACAINE (5) blew its rivals away last start in maiden class and the rise to 2400m looks like it will suit.
HAROLD THE GREAT (7) is proven at 2400m, while MORPURGO (6) is in consistent form and looks a great each-way chance.
Suggested bet: Morpurgo each-way.
RACE FOUR - 38th BATTALION BENCHMARK 70 HANDICAP (1600m)
Aside from WISAKA (1) and SALASSI (8) it would be no surprise to see any of the other six runners salute.
BIG BREW (3) has been ultra consistent and it's hard to see him not being in the finish. This is a much easier race than he's contested recently.
ANGRY SKIES (2) has been in good form in Adelaide, while TIDAL FORCE (5) has won two on the trot in lesser grade.
The locals will be cheering for the Rod Symons-trained MAKUSHA (6), who couldn't have been more impressive in winning last start.
Suggested bet: Big Brew to win.
RACE FIVE - BIG AL'S WATER BENCHMARK 64 HANDICAP (1100m)
MATERIAL DREAMS (8) is unbeaten in two starts, but can't back it at the short price.
Rather have something each-way on FIRST DIVISION (8). The Maddie Raymond-trained mare has two wins and one placing from three previous starts at Bendigo and has won twice first-up.
Jockey Linda Meech is in great form as well.
Damien Oliver is in the saddle again and the gelding should get a gun run from barrier three.
Suggested bet: First Division each-way.
RACE SIX - BENDIGO LOCKSMITH BENCHMARK 78 HANDICAP (1100m)
Favourites RICH FORTUNE (2) and STORMBOLT (7) look mighty hard to beat.
RICH FORTUNE (2) won at Group Three level last campaign and flies on firm tracks.
STORMBOLT (7) was just pipped on the post at Flemington last start and will have a fitness edge on RICH FORTUNE (2).
Bendigo galloper COLSRIDGE (6), trained by Arthur Pace, and GAZE GRIS (10) are the best of the roughies and could add some value to trifectas and first fours.
Suggested bet: Stormbolt to win and something small each-way on Colsridge.
RACE SEVEN - APIAM BENDIGO CUP (2400m)
It's a wide-open Cup with a host of chances.
The best weighted horse is favourite Interpretation, who drops to 54.5kg, and runs best on good tracks.
No stable is going better in staying races than the Trent Busuttin-Natalie Young yard.
Even with the scratching of the in-form Muramasa, they have two terrific chances in SUIZURO (8) and BRAYDEN STAR (9).
SUIZURO (8) won the Moe Cup in impressive fashion last start, but has a trick draw to contend with this time.
BRAYDEN STAR (9) was close-up behind Interpretation three stars ago, then won the Benalla Cup.
Was disappointing last start, but should get a better run this time from an ideal draw.
Loved the way WIN O'CLOCK (13) finished off in winning the Hamilton Cup. This is a much tougher race, but the imported stayer should be included in multiples.
LUNCIES (1) and HEZASHOCKA (2) are key chances, but they have to carry big weights.
Suggested bet: Brayden Star each-way and Win O'Clock each-way.
RACE EIGHT - CATANACH'S JEWELLERS BENCHMARK70 HANDICAP (1300m)
Former Kiwi JIMMYSSTAR (8) could be a star and might prove to be too classy for his rivals.
Hard to get a gauge on his New Zealand form, but early betting suggests the stable has a good opinion of him.
THE PRODIGAL SON (6) has good talent and will be steaming home at the finish, while TREPORTI (1) is more than capable of winning at this level.
Local galloper SERENAUR (5) doesn't know how to run a bad race, but is yet to be placed in three first-up tries.
Suggested bet: Jimmysstar to win.
RACE NINE - BENCHMARK 78 MCC SERIES HEAT 8 (1400m)
First and second in this race qualify for the lucrative series final at Flemington on Oaks Day.
SUPARAZI (4) is over the odds and will give backers a great sight.
You can forgive last start at Flemington down the straight and go on its first-up run where it split Najem Suhail and Gringotts at Moonee Valley and its second-up run at Randwick.
Don't leave SUPARAZI (4) out of your multiples.
IS IT ME (14) is a worthy favourite after finishing second behind the smart Skybird last start.
The gelding could be Damien Oliver's final ever ride at Bendigo.
DASHING (3) is a must include, while veteran local galloper HI STRANGER (2) could surprise at big odds.
Suggested bet: Suparazi each-way.
