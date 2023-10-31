Bendigo Advertiser
Race-by-race guide to Bendigo Cup day

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 1 2023 - 2:52pm, first published October 31 2023 - 5:00pm
Wednesday's Bendigo Cup meeting has attracted quality fields across the program.
BEST BETS

Adam Bourke: Suparazi each-way in race nine

