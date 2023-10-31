Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Wayne Tucker takes the reins as racecourse manager for first time on Bendigo Cup day

By Kieran Iles
Updated November 1 2023 - 8:14am, first published October 31 2023 - 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Jockey Club racecourse manager Wayne Tucker is relishing his first cup day as team leader following a changing of the guard earlier this year. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Jockey Club racecourse manager Wayne Tucker is relishing his first cup day as team leader following a changing of the guard earlier this year. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

AFTER a wet track last year, Bendigo Jockey Club racecourse manager Wayne Tucker is expecting Wednesday's Apiam Bendigo Cup meeting to go ahead on a Good 4 surface.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.