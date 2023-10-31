Curry sizzles as Pelicans suffer first loss of the NBA season

Bendigo's Dyson Daniels had a tough night at the office in the New Orleans Pelicans' loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA on Tuesday (AEDT).
Daniels spent the evening chasing around two of the all-time great guards - Steph Curry and Chris Paul.
The Pelicans struggled to stop the dynamic duo, with Curry scoring 42 points on 15-22 shooting and Paul adding 13 points on 6-10 shooting.
The Warriors thumped the Pelicans 130-102.
Daniels looked the most accomplished of the Pelicans' perimeter defenders, but limiting Curry's influence is arguably the most difficult task in the NBA.
Daniels played 24 minutes off the bench and had seven points, four rebounds and three assists.
He was 1-2 from behind the three-point line and 3-5 from the field.
As a team, the Pelicans shot the ball at just 25 per cent from behind the three-point arc.
In comparison, the Warriors shot the three ball at 37 per cent, with Curry nailing seven three-pointers for the game.
The result was the Pelicans' first loss of the season and their record stands at 2-1 ahead of back-to-back games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons on Thursday and Friday (AEDT).
