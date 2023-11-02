Flexible design with the future in mind

Agency principal Gavin Butler eagerly told us that this home has been uniquely designed to stand the test of time.
In doing so, its goal is to meet the ever-changing needs the family that grows up inside it. And it's more than just moving furniture around.
All of the internal walls are non-load bearing, which makes it possible to physically change the floorplan as needed.
Custom built in 2015, as it sits it is already a fabulous three bedroom home. The existing internal walls are CCA pressure-treated timber, while individual ceiling panels are 90mm thick foam for good insulation.
In addition to being two stories, the home is elevated and on the high side of the street, thus providing a nice view.
On the upper level there are two bedrooms and an open plan kitchen and meals area with a balcony which overlooks a small hazelnut orchard and gardens (which benefit from an auto drip system).
The aforementioned upper level kitchen is modern and functional with induction cooking and an electric oven, a pantry, a porcelain tiled splashback and good storage.
There's a separate lounge that could be used in various ways, including as a large extra bedroom. This room also has direct access to the two-way ensuite.
The main bedroom has an adjoining study, a walk-in robe and a hose-down ensuite to facilitate cleaning and a graded floor shower for disabled access.
Meanwhile there's a void in the centre of the home ready for a lift to be installed if that would be useful to you.
On the ground floor there is a large self-contained guest suite with one bedroom, a bathroom with a shower, toilet and hand basin, and a mini kitchen.
There's a large workshop and garage area with flexibility to adjust to additional living space if so desired, high ceilings to store the caravan, ans a 15 amp power outlet for the welder. There is also a separate clean office area in the workshop.
Gavin pointed out that the downstairs portion of the building actually lends itself to being a dedicated art studio or a home office.
For heating and cooling there are four split systems throughout the home, a wood pellett heater that uses economical recycled sawdust pellets as fuel (no smoke) and evaporative cooling. It is also a well insulated home with a 6.3 energy rating.
