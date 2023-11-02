Bendigo Advertiser
9 Belladonna Rise, Kangaroo Flat

By House of the Week
November 2 2023 - 5:00pm
Flexible design with the future in mind
3 BED | 2 BATH | 5 CAR

  • 9 Belladonna Rise, Kangaroo Flat
  • $735,000 to $775,000
  • AGENCY: Gavin Butler Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Gavin Butler 0427 887 766
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Agency principal Gavin Butler eagerly told us that this home has been uniquely designed to stand the test of time.

