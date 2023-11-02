A beautiful clever design | Feature Property

This beautiful spacious home has four bedrooms and a bonus office or fifth bedroom should you need.
It starts with the luxury of a spacious entry and foyer, with an elegant carpeted formal dining room to the left and spacious main suite to the right which includes a walk-in robe and an ensuite.
With their own separate hallway, the remaining three bedrooms - each with a built-in robe - are near a three-piece bathroom, a separate toilet and a laundry room.
The kitchen is renovated and fitted with high end appliances. It has a walk-in pantry and a wide breakfast bar. It also overlooks the outdoor entertaining area and opens inside to a light filled north facing living and additional dining area.
The home has ducted heating and evaporative cooling, as well as a huge three car garage with additional space for a workshop or storage area. It has direct access to the kitchen and auto remote doors giving access to the backyard for the boat or trailer.
The established gardens have beautiful shady trees, fruit trees, and a veggie patch plus a built-in sprinkler system which is fed by a water tank.
The location is also fantastic. It's a short walk to the Kennington Reservoir and all Strathdale amenities including Kennington Village and Strath Village. Central Bendigo is less than a 10 minute drive or bus ride with a stop close by.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.