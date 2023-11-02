Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

14 Isabella Grove, Strathdale | Feature Property

By Feature Property
Updated November 2 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A beautiful clever design | Feature Property
A beautiful clever design | Feature Property

4 BED | 2 BATH | 3 CAR

  • 14 Isabella Grove, Strathdale
  • $790,000 to $840,000
  • AGENCY: Team Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Melissa Thatcher 0408 298 873
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This beautiful spacious home has four bedrooms and a bonus office or fifth bedroom should you need.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.