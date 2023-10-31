BDCA: Team of the round - round two

1 Ryan Grundy (C) - Huntly North - 115 (154)
The Power skipper made his 12th BDCA first XI century on day one of his side's clash with White Hills.
Grundy scored 115 of the Power's 228 runs, but it wasn't enough as the Demons passed the total with five wickets in hand.
It was the top score of the round, with Grundy smashing 13 boundaries and two maximums in the 154-ball knock.
2 Xavier Ryan (WK) - Bendigo - 32 (39) & one catch and one run out
A lean round for wicketkeepers across the BDCA means Xavier Ryan slots into the team at the expense of others who produced better performances.
Ryan combined with Kieran Burns for a 52-run opening stand, scoring at a good clip, making 32 of 39 balls before claiming a catch and a run out during the run chase.
3 Kyle Humphrys - Bendigo - 46 (45) & 5-47 26.0
Coming to the crease at 2-54, Humphrys regained the momentum for the Goers, hitting a better than a run-a-ball 46.
But it was his performance ball, in hand, that was most valuable.
The off-spinner took 5-47 of 26.0, claiming the crucial scalps of Scott Johnson, Liam Smith and Scott Trollope.
4 James Barri - Strathdale Maristians - 80 (117)
Barri has begun the 2023-24 season in superb fashion, backing up his 90 in round one with an 80 from 117 balls against Eaglehawk.
He is one of two players to make the team of the round both times so far this season and begins a Suns domination of the middle order of this rounds team.
5 Ben DeAraugo - Strathdale Maristians - 85 (136)
When DeAraugo entered the fray on day one of the Suns clash with the Hawks, his side was in trouble at 4-85.
DeAraugo partnered with Barri for a 115-run stand and Sam Johnston for a 97-run partnership to put the Suns in a near unassailable position of 6-297 by the time of his departure.
6 Rhys Irwin - White Hills - 1-54 13.0 & 111 (125)
Both centuries this round came in the same game, with Demon all-rounder Rhys Irwin matching Grundy's output to guide his side home.
Coming in at number six after the Demons had just lost 3-8, Irwin turned the tide, striking at 88.80 in his innings of 111 that included 21 boundaries and a six.
Irwin also took 1-54 of 13.0, opening the bowling.
7 Sam Johnston - Strathdale Maristians - 76 (82) & 2-38 14.0
Johnston's innings of 76 of 82 broke the Hawks back as he took the game away from his opponents.
The Suns all-rounder hit nine fours and a six before claiming the big wickets of Ben Williams and Corey Jacobs in the bowling innings.
8 Nicholas Farley - Eaglehawk - 4-59 20.0 & 32 (32)
Farley was the pick of a Hawks bowling attack that copped some stick by the Suns middle order.
He kept his economy down to 2.95 while taking four wickets.
Farley also scored a run-a-ball 32, coming in at number eight.
9 Dylan Klemm - Kangaroo Flat - 6-21 11.0
The Roos opening bowler snared the figures of the round, taking 6-21 from 11 overs.
He led a collapse that saw Bendigo United fall from 4-169 to 186 all out.
Unfortunately for Klemm, his batsmen couldn't back it up as the Roos were rolled for 97.
10 Samuel Langley - Bendigo United - 5-37 17.0
Samuel Langley's maiden BDCA five-wicket haul came at the perfect time as the Redbacks rolled the defending premiers.
Langley sent Chris Barber, Jake Klemm and Campbell Smith back to the sheds late on day one before grabbing a couple more key wickets on day two to finish with figures of 5-37 of 17.0.
11 Ben Evans - Sandhurst - 29* (65) & 4-33 13.3
Along with Barri, the only player to make the team of the round both rounds this season.
The Dragons leg-spinners 4-33 came after his ten-wicket haul in round one as his side stays on top of the ladder.
But his most important contribution this week arguably came with the willow.
The number 11 came to the crease on day one with the scores at 9-131 before partnering with Zac Sims for a 79-run final wicket stand where he made 29 not out.
