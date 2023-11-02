Bendigo Advertiser
6 Demijohn Court, Huntly | Feature Property

By Feature Property
November 2 2023 - 3:35pm
Modern and outstanding | Feature Property
6 BED | 3 BATH | 5 CAR

  • 6 Demijohn Court, Huntly
  • $1.25m to $1.35 million
  • AGENCY: McKean McGregor
  • CONTACT: Michael Brooks 0418 135 444 or Jayden Donaldson 0437 177 379
  • INSPECT: 11.45am to 12.15pm Nov 4

This modern and spacious family home is tucked away at the end of a private driveway in a quiet court. It also backs onto Gold Leaf Reservoir giving it a rural feel even though it has all the convenience of a suburb.

