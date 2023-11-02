Modern and outstanding | Feature Property

This modern and spacious family home is tucked away at the end of a private driveway in a quiet court. It also backs onto Gold Leaf Reservoir giving it a rural feel even though it has all the convenience of a suburb.
It's just minutes from the amenities of both Huntly and Epsom, and close to a bus stop as well.
There are three living areas and a study, and the covered outdoor entertaining space including ceiling fans, lights, power, and a tv point, and it overlooks the in-ground swimming pool.
The shed at side of home is 7x6m with two roller doors, concrete flooring, power, lights, and an additional carport off the shed with enough height for a caravan.
The property feels private and peaceful, partly thanks to the long, tree-lined drive. The facade is modern and the front door opens into a wide hallway. The front section of the house has a formal lounge and a spacious main bedroom with an ensuite and walk-in robe.
At the other end of the home are the remaining bedrooms, which includes a guest suite with its own ensuite and walk-in robe. This section also has the family bathroom, a separate toilet, a kid's lounge, and a study with a built-in desk.
In the centre of the home is a light-filled and sizeable open plan kitchen, living and dining room.
