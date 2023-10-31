Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo athlete Chelsea Tickell wins gold at state championships

By Nathan Dole
October 31 2023 - 11:15am
Chelsea Tickell showed why she's rated one of the best young middle-distance runners in the state.
A RISING star in Athletics Bendigo Region's distance running ranks, Chelsea Tickell struck gold in the weekend's start to the Victorian All-Schools field and track championships in Melbourne.

