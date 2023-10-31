A RISING star in Athletics Bendigo Region's distance running ranks, Chelsea Tickell struck gold in the weekend's start to the Victorian All-Schools field and track championships in Melbourne.
Tickell's victory in the under-15 1500m capped a great run by students with links to Athletics Bendigo clubs across week one of the titles at Lakeside Stadium in South Melbourne.
Racing for Bendigo South East Secondary College, Chelsea's time of 4:49.57 clinched victory.
Her older brother, Logan claimed silver in the under-18 1500m.
A key runner for Bendigo Bats in this year's cross-country action, Logan clocked a time of 3:58.95 at Lakeside as he raced for Bendigo Senior Secondary College.
It was double bronze for BSSC Lions team-mate Amber Fox in the under-17 discus and shot put.
Avery McDermid from Bendigo South East ran his 1500m final in 4:00.77 to claim bronze in the under-16 class.
Sacred Heart College Kyneton's Sarah Fitzpatrick completed the under-16 2000m steeplechase in 7:41.96 to earn a silver medal.
It was bronze for Cooper Richardson from Bendigo SE Dragons as he ran the under-15 100m final in 11.76.
A leap of 1.60m at high jump clinched a silver medal for Kate Wilson from Girton Grammar in the under-15 class.
Weeroona College's Kai Norton and Jasper Seymour were to the fore in the under-15 field events.
A mark of 14.54m at shot put clinched second place for Seymour who threw the discus past the 45m mark to be fourth.
Norton's medal run was silver in the discus, 45.55m,; and bronze in the shot put, 13.45m.
The Bendigo South East SC squad included Isabella Noonan and Sophie Scoble
Also in action across the weekend were Girton Grammar's Abbey Reid; Caitlin and Eliza Evans, and Genevieve Nihill from Catherine McAuley College; and Maryborough Education Centre's Charlie Sullivan.
Sacred Heart Kyneton College's Tyler Fynch; and Amalie and Scarlett Southern from St Joseph's Echuca also took to the Lakeside track.
Reeve Evans who competes with Bendigo Harriers raced for Scotch College in the 110m hurdles.
Finale to the AV All-Schools is this Saturday and Sunday at Lakeside Stadium.
