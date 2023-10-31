BENDIGO Cup day has provided Brent Stanley with one of his biggest and certainly some of his most special moments in racing.
The former Group 1-winning jockey claimed the Group 3 Bendigo Cup as a trainer in 2018 with Red Alto, while last year, a win with El Salto delivered him and son Jett their first win together as trainer and jockey.
While cup day in 2023 figures as being a little lower key, Stanley will still have two runners on the day.
READ MORE:
His first will be the nine-year-old Ceardai in the 2400m benchmark 64 (race 5), while his likely stronger chance is the returning Serenaur in the 1300m benchmark 70 (race 8).
One should never count Stanley out, who has trained a sprinkling of winners on the day over the past decade, including a double the day he won the cup.
"Serenaur first-up is probably a gallop short, but he will get back and hit the line well," Stanley said.
"He's an above-average horse, who should run well, with plenty of improvement to come.
"He's an each-way chance."
A five-year-old gelding, Serenaur rattled off three wins - most recently at Ballarat in April - and a string of placings in his last preparation.
He is coming off a 19-week spell.
Based at Sutton Grange at the time but now based on the course at Bendigo, Stanley said Red Alto's shock Bendigo Cup win at odds of 70-1, with a horse he once described as 'without doubt the hardest I've ever trained', was one of the most unforgettable moments in his long career in racing.
The son of High Chaparral made it back for a second tilt at the cup, finishing midfield in 2020 behind Princess Jenni.
"It was sensational to train the winner of that and it would be nice one day to get a hold of another one that's good enough to get in there," Stanley said.
"We have a heap of two-year-olds at the moment, so nothing old enough that will contend for a cup this year or even next year.
"But hopefully again one day.
"You really need to get hold of an import to win it; the race is full of them."
It was sensational to train the winner of (the cup) and it would be nice one day to get a hold of another one that's good enough to get in there- Brent Stanley
Stanley - the reigning Bendigo trainer of the year - said he could only see the Bendigo Cup growing in prominence and stature over the next decade.
"I think it will be one of the main lead up races to the Melbourne Cup in the years to come," he said.
"It's a perfect race, six days before a two-mile race.
"If we can up the grade of it and increase the prizemoney, it will be as good as any lead-up race."
As for this year, Stanley is predicting the Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young-trained Suizuro, a last start winner of the Moe Cup (2050m), to prevail in Wednesday's 2400m feature.
He added plenty of sentiment would be riding his good mate Damien Oliver, who will ride Hezashocka, in what will be his final appearance in Bendigo Cup.
The champion jockey and 129-time Group 1 winner will retire at the end of the year.
Oliver rode Celui to victory for Stanley at Moonee Valley last Friday night, but won't be in the saddle this Saturday at Flemington for the $2 million Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) due to a prior commitment.
READ MORE:
Have you signed up to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.