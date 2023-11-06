First Nations readers should be advised the following article references the passing of an Aboriginal child. The article also includes references to suicide.
An emotional panel of child protection experts has told a coronial inquest that despite their "best intentions" and caring deeply for a young girl, it was not enough to keep her safe.
The inquest has examined the life and death of a 17-year-old Bendigo girl, known by the pseudonym XY, who died by suicide while in state care.
Experts from Anglicare, Victoria Police, the Bendigo and District Aboriginal Cooperative (BDAC) and the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) wept as they shared their accounts of the young Aboriginal girl's life and ways they believed her care could have been improved.
The young girl was removed from her family when she was 13, following previous engagement with child protection.
She died at 17, after living with longstanding issues relating to "sleep, nightmares, eating difficulties, low mood, self-harm and suicidal ideation which fluctuated over time".
She also had a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder which the Coroner's Court heard was "often associated with childhood trauma", with all of her issues appearing within the context of childhood sexual abuse.
One of three DFFH representatives, MA (pseudonym), said she wanted to convey to everyone listening "how impacted" everyone had been following XY's passing in 2021.
A second local DFFH representative, MB (pseudonym), said the staff in the system tried "really, really hard" in a stretched system that frequently caused distress to them.
MB said XY's story ended in a "really catastrophic" way.
A staff member from Anglicare, MC (pseudonym), explained how staff had supported XY, including through 15-minute checks when she was most unwell, bandaging her wounds and tending to her immediately after suicide attempts when they were often the first on the scene.
In tears, MC said, "I think we did what we could".
"The outcome was not what we wanted."
All members of the panel saw ways their practices could have been improved to help XY.
All expressed grief at her passing, despite their "best intentions".
Of numerous areas for improvement identified in the inquest's many hours, and hundreds of pages of transcripts, perhaps the most resounding piece of advice was that culture should have remained at the forefront for Aboriginal children in care.
"It has to be at the forefront, and the young person needs to be part of that cultural journey," a representative of the Bendigo and District Aboriginal Cooperative, MD (pseudonym) said.
I fully understand (how busy the staff are) but I think the point that I've been trying to make is that cultural connection, being connected to community, needs to be at the forefront of our young people.
"I think it just needs to be known that when we're working with young Aboriginal people, we need to connect them into our community.
"I get that there's a lot of things to do, but I really think we end up in situations like these because we haven't nurtured the connection and been really strong with culture."
Some resources that could have assisted XY have already begun improving.
MD highlighted that Aboriginal Liaison officers were now more available to those in Bendigo Hospitals and BDAC was now able to have more control and involvement through a process called Section 18, through which a child's care can be led by an Aboriginal organisation.
The court heard from other panel members that Bendigo was "fortunate" to have BDAC's services and support.
DFFH's MB said there was work underway to assist families earlier when child protection work could be needed.
There were, however, many other areas that were identified as lacking.
Experts were not aware of an appropriate clinical respite care facility for children with XY's complex presentation.
Resourcing and staffing pressures across various sectors and huge worker caseloads in child protection were raised as significant barriers to adequate care.
Limited cultural knowledge was also highlighted as an area for education and improvement.
All involved in the panel also highlighted that XY's situation was complex with many moving parts needed to best assist her.
