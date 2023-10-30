Inglewood top of the ladder in Midweek Pennant Bowls

There are no more undefeated teams in Bendigo Midweek Pennant Bowls, with Kangaroo Flat and South Bendigo succumbing in Monday's action.
The Flat fell to Bendigo, who recorded its first win of the campaign with a 70-46 triumph.
Gary Downie's rink accounted for much of that 24-shot margin, winning over Torie Babitsch's crew 32-12.
Lee Harris was also too strong for Barry Hogan, winning 22-17, but Eric White salvaged something for Flat, sneaking home 17-16 in his rinks game against Sharon Koch.
Meanwhile, the Diggers' 64-38 loss to Inglewood has seen the Woodies go top the ladder at the end of round three.
The Woodies won all three rinks comfortably 24-11, 19-12 and 21-15.
Elsewhere, Golden Square and Bendigo East played out the match of the day, with Square finishing one point victors.
The 57-56 win can be attributed to Alan Eddy's rink, with the Magpies winning the other two 19-17 and 19-18.
Eddy beat Steve O'Bree 22-18.
In the final division one matchup, Eaglehawk proved far too strong for Woodbury, claiming an 82-45 win.
Kaye Rowe defeated Heather Cozens 40-16, and Stephen Carn beat Leonard Handley 26-11.
Woodbury was able to get some success on the final rink as Maurice McMahon led an 18-16 win over Stephen Piercy.
RESULTS:
DIVISION ONE:
Inglewood 64 def South Bendigo 38
Laurie Witham 24 def David White 11, Ian Chamberlain 19 def Taylah Marron 12, Robert Day 21 def Trevor Zimmer 15
Golden Square 57 def Bendigo East 56
Julie Ross 17 It Peter Huggard 19, Neville Bowland 18 It Robert Clough 19, Alan Eddy 22 def Steve O'Bree 18
Eaglehawk 82 def Woodbury 45
Kaye Rowe 40 def Heather Cozens 19, Stephen Carn 26 def Leonard Handley 11, Stephen Piercy 16 It Maurice McMahon 18
Bendigo 70 def Kangaroo Flat 46
Lee Harris 22 def Barry Hogan 17, Gary Downie 32 def Torie Babitsch 12, Sharon Koch 16 It Eric White 17
LADDER:
Inglewood - 34, +37
South Bendigo - 32, +26
Eaglehawk - 28, +32
Kangaroo Flat - 28, -12
Golden Square - 24, -26
Bendigo - 20, +4
Woodbury - 18, -39
Bendigo East - 8, -22
DIVISION 2:
Heathcote 38 It White Hills 70, Bendigo East 61 It Golden Square 67, Harcourt 74, def Castlemaine 48, Kangaroo Flat 66 def Strathfieldsaye 63
LADDER:
Harcourt - 42, +73
Strathfieldsaye - 30, +29
White Hills - 29, +30
Kangaroo Flat - 21, -42
Golden Square - 20, -9
Castlemaine - 20, -17
Bendigo East - 18, -6
Heathcote - 12, -58
DIVISION 3:
White Hills 55 It Eaglehawk 56, Golden Square 38 It Bendigo East 70, Woodbury 62 def Bendigo 54, Castlemaine 44 It Marong 69
LADDER:
Bendigo East - 32, +45
Marong - 32, +15
Woodbury - 30, +1
Castlemaine - 28, +23
White Hills - 20, -5
Eaglehawk - 18, -3
Bendigo - 18, -7
Golden Square - 14, -69
DIVISION 4:
South Bendigo 65 def Harcourt 48, Strathfieldsaye 75 def Golden Square 39, North Bendigo 65 def Calivil/Serpentine 54, Kangaroo Flat 57 It Dingee 69
LADDER:
South Bendigo - 46, +109
North Bendigo - 45, +39
Dingee - 32, +36
Strathfieldsaye - 19, -6
Kangaroo Flat - 18, -5
Harcourt - 16, -10
Golden Square - 14, -97
Calivil/Serpentine - 2, -66
DIVISION 5:
White Hills 32 It South Bendigo 43, Bendigo East 44 def Campbells Creek 35, Golden Square 58 def Harcourt 19, Inglewood 32 It Bendigo 39
LADDER:
Bendigo - 42, +28
South Bendigo - 40, +45
Inglewood - 26, +17
Golden Square - 18, +21
White Hills - 14, -1
Bendigo East - 14, -18
Harcourt - 14, -43
Campbells Creek - 0, -49
DIVISION 6:
South Bendigo 37 It White Hills 38, Woodbury 57 def Eaglehawk 38, Marong 57 def Strathfieldsaye 26
LADDER:
Marong - 28, +69
Woodbury - 26, -2
Castlemaine - 24, +17
South Bendigo - 16, -10
Strathfieldsaye - 16, -10
White Hills - 12, -16
Eaglehawk - 4, -55
