Police investigating truck, car crash - sheep to be euthanised

UPDATE, 5.05pm: Police have launched an investigation after a car and truck carrying sheep collided in Edgecombe.
They have confirmed the truck rolled onto its roof and that a third person was taken to hospital.
That person - a 35-year-old Broadford man - was taken to hospital for observation.
They were in the car with a 73-year-old Broadford man taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck was a 20-year-old Avenel man who was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam/CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
UPDATE, 4.45pm: Paramedics have confirmed a second person was taken to hospital following a truck and car crash.
That includes a man aged in his 20s with upper body injuries who was sent to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition.
A man aged in his 70s was taken to the same hospital. The nature of his injuries injuries remains unclear.
Details are still filtering through about the crash but a clean-up operation continues.
Crews are dealing with injured and dead livestock that were being transported before the crash. It is understood sheep at the site need to be euthanised.
The situation is still classed as "not yet under control", according to the EmergencyVic app.
UPDATE, 3pm: Paramedics have taken one person to hospital following the crash.
It is not yet clear what condition they are in.
Paramedics have taken the patient to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
UPDATE, 2.50pm: A road is closed in both directions following a crash that has left a semi-trailer on its side and livestock everywhere.
Heathcote-Kyneton Road is closed at Redesdale Road and emergency crews are directing drivers, VicRoads says.
"Follow the direction of Victoria Police. Use alternatives to reach the Calder Freeway," the authority is telling drivers as the incident unfolds.
EARLIER: A car and semi-trailer have crashed north of Kyneton with reports of livestock on board strewn across the road.
Paramedics have arrived at the scene along with police and firefighters.
It is not yet clear if people have been injured but the truck was carrying sheep.
It is understood there are dead and injured livestock along with sheep wandering loose.
The incident is unfolding in Edgecombe, along the Heathcote-Kyneton Road.
The truck is blocking multiple lanes of traffic.
It is not yet clear whether the road will close but motorists are advised to avoid the area.
More to come.
