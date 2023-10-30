LAWN BOWLS: Square make big Premier League statement

Golden Square announced itself as a force to be reckoned with on Saturday by defeating pre-season premiership favourites Moama on its home greens.
The 75-73 win gives Square a 2-0 start ahead of games against Kangaroo Flat and Inglewood, where they'll go in as favourites.
If there is a definition of a statement victory, this would likely be it, and after finishing a win outside the top four in 2022-23, the Square seems primed to take the next step following their first win over the Steamers since they entered Bendigo Premier League bowls.
"I said to the boys when we got up there they've got two arms and legs like us, and they responded with a brilliant performance," Golden Square skipper Tom Lester said.
"It's 100 per cent a statement win that we're right in this season, and anything is possible with this side, as I said all pre-season.
"It was nice to get the monkey off the back also (first win over Moama), and it was obviously a bit of a shock to them because nobody, let alone themselves, would have foreseen Moama being 0-2 to start the season."
The contest was close for most of the afternoon, and the game got the finish it deserved, coming down to the last end.
Dale Jackson's rink picked up a four on the final end to seal the win overall and his own team's 25-16 triumph against Travis Kelly.
Recruit Andrew Brown defeated Steamers coach Kevin Anderson 21-15, while Lester's rink drew with Cameron Keenan 17-17, and Travis Berry lost to Alex Marshall 25-12.
"Having added Andrew (Brown) into the mix has given us a lot of belief, which is half the battle, and he's taking us from strength to strength," Lester said.
"The Berry boys had a bad loss on the scorecard, but they hung tough against Alex Marshall, who's probably the world's best bowler.
"And we had Jack Nevins come in for his first game, and he bowled the house down for me, so the signs are promising."
Moama face a strong South Bendigo outfit this Saturday as they attempt to avoid an 0-3 start.
