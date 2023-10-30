Bendigo Advertiser
LAWN BOWLS: Square make big Premier League statement

NS
By Nathan Spicer
October 30 2023 - 3:30pm
Golden Square skipper Tom Lester was ecstatic with his sides upset win over Moama. Picture by Noni Hyett
Golden Square skipper Tom Lester was ecstatic with his sides upset win over Moama. Picture by Noni Hyett

Golden Square announced itself as a force to be reckoned with on Saturday by defeating pre-season premiership favourites Moama on its home greens.

