Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

BDCA: Junior cricket scores, wrap and photos

NS
By Nathan Spicer
October 30 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maiden Gully Marist under-12 Harry Lowe sends one down on Sunday.
Maiden Gully Marist under-12 Harry Lowe sends one down on Sunday.

Liam Kroschel and Paddy Carmody led Strathdale-Maristians to a defendable total on day one of their under-16s Bendigo District Cricket Association's match against Strathfieldsaye Blue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.