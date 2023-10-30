BDCA: Junior cricket scores, wrap and photos

Liam Kroschel and Paddy Carmody led Strathdale-Maristians to a defendable total on day one of their under-16s Bendigo District Cricket Association's match against Strathfieldsaye Blue.
The Sun's skipper Kroschel played a lone hand for the majority of the innings, hitting 59 not out of 96 balls as wickets fell around him.
At one stage, the Suns were 9-128, but number ten Paddy Carmody turned the tide of the match, smashing 52 from 55 deliveries to take his side's total to 185.
Owen Perry was the best bowler for the Jets, claiming figures of 3-12 of 5.2.
It was a weekend for opening batsmen skippers, with Kroschel, Eaglehawk's Kai O'Hehir and Maiden Gully Marists Oliver McKenzie all top-scoring for their sides with unbeaten 50s.
McKenzie's unbeaten 56 took the Lions to a total of 6-206 against Golden Square, while O'Hehir hit 52 not out of 68 balls as the Hawks made 9-205 from their 50 overs versus Kangaroo Flat.
The Roos bowlers were tight, with Jack Burns 2-20 of 7.0 and Lachlan McKay 2-16 of 6.0 the pick of them.
Strathfieldsaye Yellow's 9-239 was the highest score of the weekend, but it was Bendigo United's Riley Travaglia who produced the best individual performance of the match so far, snaring figures of 3-20 of 7.0.
Elsewhere, Ryder Cavalier put in the junior cricket individual performance of the weekend.
The Maiden Gully Marist under-12 A grade all-rounder hit 30 from 29 balls, then claimed figures of 4-1 of 2.0.
Teammate Jagger Benaim (34 of 28) also made runs as the Lions scored 5-195.
Strathfieldsaye Blue's Hunter O'Brien managed to beat the incredible figures of Cavalier, taking 4-0 of 2.0.
In the under-14s age group, Golden Square opening batsman Ayman Mostofa top scored, thrashing 46 from 24 deliveries against the Lions in an innings that included nine boundaries.
Tarkyn Ralphs took the last three wickets of the Bulldog's innings, with all dismissals being bowled to finish with figures of 3-18 of 6.0 to help restrict Square to 5-178.
Meanwhile, Maiden Gully Marists Jimmy Liersch (2-4 of 2.0) and Bendigo United's Henry Cooney (2-2 of 2.0) finished with the best figures in the under-14s A grade division.
SCORES:
UNDER-16s - DAY ONE:
Eaglehawk 9-205 50.0 vs Kangaroo Flat
Maiden Gully Marist 6-206 50.0 vs Golden Square
Strathfieldsaye Yellow 9-239 50.0 vs Bendigo United
Strathdale Maristians 185 49.2 vs Strathfieldsaye Blue
UNDER-14s A - DAY ONE:
Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 0-84 20.0 vs Strathdale Maristians Suns 6-83 20.0
Bendigo United 4-80 20.0 vs Kangaroo Flat 4-39 20.0
White Hills 5-45 20.0 vs Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 3-105 20.0
Strathdale Maristians Orange 8-61 19.2 vs Strathfieldsaye 4-75 20.0
UNDER-14s B:
Sandhurst 5-85 25.0 It Strathfieldsaye 9-92 25.0
Golden Square 5-178 25.0 def Maiden Gully Marist 4-116 25.0
Bendigo United vs Kangaroo Flat (scores unavailable)
UNDER-12s A:
Bendigo United 7-35 20.0 It Strathdale Maristians Blue 1-106 20.0
Strathdale Maristians Orange 8-52 14.5 It Strathfieldsaye Yellow 4-76 20.0
Maiden Gully Marist 5-195 20 def Kangaroo Flat 9-46 14.0
Eaglehawk 7-93 17.5 def Strathdale Maristians Suns 7-85 20.0
Strathfieldsaye Blue 8-80 16.3 def White Hills 8-22 9.2
UNDER-12s B:
Golden Square 8-117 18.3 def Huntly North 6-28 13.1
Eaglehawk 4-98 20.0 def Bendigo United 8-69 18.0
Sandhurst 1-102 20.0 def Maiden Gully Marist 4-63 20.0
Strathdale Maristians 5-75 20.0 Huntly North Power 3-86 20.0
