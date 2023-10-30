Bendigo Advertiser
Echuca police investigate shotguns stolen in burglary

By Jenny Denton
Updated October 31 2023 - 4:16pm, first published October 30 2023 - 12:03pm
Police are investigating an alleged firearms theft in Rochester. File photo
Echuca police are investigating the alleged theft of two firearms in Rochester earlier this month.

