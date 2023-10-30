Echuca police are investigating the alleged theft of two firearms in Rochester earlier this month.
It was believed someone broke into a Queen Street house and stole two rifles between Wednesday, October 11 and Thursday, October 12, they said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
