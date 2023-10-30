Dragons turn the tables on Bulldogs in grand final rematch

Sandhurst has exacted a measure of revenge against last season's grand final nemesis in Golden Square, thumping the reigning champions by nine wickets.
The Dragons chased down the Bulldogs total of 4-143 with relative ease, completing the chase one wicket down with eight balls to spare.
Kate Shallard and Maree Pearce opened for the Dragons, and the co-skippers led from the front, establishing a 94-run opening stand before Sienna Barnett trapped Pearce LBW for 35.
That dismissal brought Emma Gallagher to the crease, who upped the scoring rate, hitting 32 not out from 27 balls as she and Shallard (59 not out) guided the Dragons home.
Earlier, Bulldogs skipper Tammy Norquay kept her side in the game, batting through the innings to make 76 not out.
Gallagher picked up the crucial wicket of Sarah Mannes (4) early.
It was a well-rounded bowling performance by the Dragons, with Gallagher (1-29 of 5.0), Ella Flavell (1-33 of 5.0) and Mel Lowther (1-21 of 5.0) all picking up a wicket each.
Those wickets were taken at regular intervals, with the Bulldogs failing to get any serious momentum throughout their innings.
WHITE HILLS VS STRATHDALE MARISTIANS
White Hills notched up its first win of the 2023-24 campaign, holding off Strathdale Maristians by 21 runs.
After being sent into bat, Jessy Matthews found herself at the crease with the score at 1-20 after Demons skipper Letesha Bawden (15) was bowled by Bella Eddy (1-16 of 5.0).
Matthews played the guiding hand through the innings, hitting 60 from 64 balls.
Frances O'Brien chipped in with 16 from 23 balls to help the Demons to 5-139 from their 25 overs.
Eiliyah Daneen was the lone multiple wicket tacker for the Suns, claiming figures of 2-30 from four overs.
The Sun's run chase was epitomised by wickets in clumps as they fell from 1-37 to 4-56 and 4-104 to 7-109.
Bawden came through big time with ball in hand, taking 3-11 of 5.0 in what was the best individual bowling performance of the weekend.
Shelby Giorlando was the shining light for the Suns, making 55.
BENDIGO VS STRATHFIELDAYE
Bendigo were on the ropes early in their clash with Strathfieldsaye.
Having been sent in, the Jets had the Goers 7-46 after some brilliant bowling from MacKenzee Porter (2-11 of 5.0) and Stephanie Mayes (2-36 of 5.0).
But number seven Dannielle Flood (49 not out) and number nine Zoe Ross (34) combined for a 95-run stand to turn the game on its head.
The Goers would make 8-141, which proved too much for the Jets, who managed 8-86 from their 25 overs.
Ross and Holly Ryan both claimed figures of 2-3 from three overs.
