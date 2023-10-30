Bendigo Advertiser
Dragons turn the tables on Bulldogs in grand final rematch

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated October 30 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 12:30pm
Sandhurst's opening bowler Ella Flavell charges in during her second spell of the morning.
Sandhurst's opening bowler Ella Flavell charges in during her second spell of the morning.

Sandhurst has exacted a measure of revenge against last season's grand final nemesis in Golden Square, thumping the reigning champions by nine wickets.

