Goat farmer has pleaded guilty at Echuca Magistrates Court

Updated October 31 2023 - 1:32pm, first published October 30 2023 - 1:00pm
An Echuca goat farmer has pleaded guilty to the four charges under Livestock Disease Control Act 1994 at the Echuca Magistrates' Court. Stock image
An Echuca goat farmer will pay $2000 in fines and is on a 12-month good behaviour bond after he pleaded guilty to four charges under the Livestock Disease Control Act.

