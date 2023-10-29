Bendigo Advertiser
Queensland raider Not As Promised claims Victoria Trotters Derby triumph at Maryborough

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 30 2023 - 9:44am, first published 9:42am
Nathan Dawson steers Not As Promised to an excting $75,000 Group 1 Victoria Trotters Derby (2690m) victory at Maryborough on Sunday. Picture by Stuart McCormick
QUEENSLAND raider Not As Promised looks set for an extended stay down south after triumphing in the $75,000 Group 1 Victoria Trotters Derby (2690m) at Maryborough on Sunday.

