QUEENSLAND raider Not As Promised looks set for an extended stay down south after triumphing in the $75,000 Group 1 Victoria Trotters Derby (2690m) at Maryborough on Sunday.
The three-year-old son of Betting Line, trained in Brisbane by Graham Dwyer and superbly driven by class-act Nathan Dawson, showed sharp improvement on his fourth in the previous weekend's heat, to score a tough win at odds of $41.
Not As Promised demonstrated plenty of grit to hold out the Daryl Crone-trained Prince of Rock by a short half head, denying Havelock reinswoman Tina Ridis what would have been a special victory in the sulky on her home track.
The Locomotive (Wayne Potter/Nathan Jack) was third.
Dawson settled Not As Promised near the rear of the field on the pegs, but produced a bold mid-race move to circle the field and lob outside the leader Lovemeto ($2.50 favourite).
The Queenslander hit the front on straightening, but was forced to dig deep to hold out a charging Prince Of Rock, who started at odds of 150-1.
A modest Dawson conceded the race had not panned out entirely as planned.
"I didn't really see it playing out that way; a lot of the good ones were on the fence tucked away, so I made the most of that and if I was good enough, so be it," he said.
"I wasn't worried about the (2690m) trip, it was about getting a good trip. It worked out well for us."
Having ticked off a derby win, Dawson said it was likely Not As Promised would remain in Victoria for a crack at a few more feature races, including a potential Breeders Crown tilt.
"It was more to see what he did today, but I'm sure after that he will be staying down here," he said.
Not As Promised's biggest career win to date boosted his overall race record to seven wins and five placings from 13 starts for $82,335 in prize earnings.
Derby success continued a stellar season for Dawson, who leads all Australian drivers this season with more than 350 wins.
The youngster took just 86 days to eclipse the 100-win mark this year and was the previous weekend crowned the winner of the Australian Driver's Championship in Tasmania.
"These seasons don't always come around, so you have to make the most of it," Dawson said.
"It's really just a dream and you have to embrace the moment.
Champion reinsman Greg Sugars landed his third Group 2 Redwood Classic (2190m) victory in the last four years with a sweet victory aboard the New Zealand visitor High Step.
Sugars took the Mark and Nathan Purdon-trained filly to the lead soon after the start and she stamped her class with a brilliant eight-metre win over Nordic Reign (John and Matthew Newberry), with Link In Bio (Alison Alford) two-and-a-half metres back in third.
The daughter of Father Patrick and the mare High Gait was facing the standing start tape for the first time in Australia.
Her win came eight years after High Gait won the Redwood Classic in 2015.
Sugars, who won last year's race aboard Cognati and the 2020 Classic on Mexicana, pointed to the filly's ability to step up away cleanly from the standing start as a key to the win.
"The Redwood is always an interesting race. It's not always the best horse that wins it, it's usually the most behaved horse that gets the job done and I was pretty confident I had both in this case," he said.
"She's a very talented filly in her own right, but she's got wonderful manners as well, which is obviously what you need in a race like this.
"I think at this point in time she probably lacks really high speed, but she is pretty strong.
"All her other races she has been able to lead and run reasonable sectionals all the way and she is pretty hard to catch.
"We didn't come away disappointed from her last start run (a second in the Tatlow Stakes); I think they went for the overall trip two-and-a-half seconds quicker than what she went the week before when she led and won.
"I think you will find the winner of that race (Kyvalley Maven) is pretty smart.
"It was disappointing to be beaten, but when we came away and analysed it for what it was, we certainly weren't disappointed with the run."
High Step boosted her career record to four wins and three placings from seven starts for $59,075 in earnings.
Sugars said the filly was booked to return to New Zealand on Tuesday.
A further highlight of Redwood Classic day was a free-for-all victory by Group 1 winning mare Im Ready Jet.
The Anton Golino-trained six-year-old broke her long streak of placings by prevailing in a thriller over the short-priced favourite Harry Stamper ($1.80).
Im Ready Jet had placed eight times in nine starts since her last win in February at Tabcorp Park Melton.
Winning driver Nathan Jack said he was looking forward to another crack at the superstar mare Queen Elida, who had emerged victorious in the pair's last five clashes, most recently in the Group 1 Bill Collins Sprint (1750m).
"I'm sure she will give her a run for her money. I'm not saying she will beat her because I've got the utmost respect for Queen Elida, but this mare has been a great mare for a long time," he said.
"She had a bit of an off season last season when nothing went right and she had a couple of little issues, but it's good to have her back that's for sure."
