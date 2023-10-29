Panthers lay foundation for a crack at outright points in EVCA

MARONG has set itself up for a tilt at outright points against West Bendigo in round three of the Emu Valley Cricket Association season.
The Panthers have already secured first innings points and sent the Redbacks back in for their second dig after dominating day one at Ken Wust Oval.
Marong's decision to win the toss and send West Bendigo in paid dividends as the Panthers skittled the Redbacks for just 62.
West Bendigo has now been bowled out for scores of 37 (v Mandurang), 61 (v Spring Gully) and 62 (v Marong) in its three first innings so far this season.
Marong opening bowler Amarpreet Singh did the bulk of the damage with the ball for the Panthers.
Singh snared 5-17 off 14 overs, which included eight maidens.
Four of Singh's five wickets were unassisted - three bowled and one caught and bowled.
The Redbacks had one stage been 0-32 in the 11th over before losing 10-30 to be all out in the 34th.
As well as Singh's five-wicket haul, fellow opening bowler James Falvey (3-39) took three wickets, while opener Marcus Williamson's 17 was West Bendigo's top score.
Having done the job with the ball the Panthers cracked 5-139 declared off 23.4 overs to build a lead of 79.
Marong had been under pressure early in its innings at 2-3 following the dismissals of openers Duane Anderson (3) and Ashley Bayliss (0) before Brodie Pearce (47 n.o.), David Blume (43) and Mitch Van Poppell (27) got the scoreboard ticking over.
Five bowlers took a wicket each for the Redbacks, who had 14 overs to bat in their second innings and got through unscathed at 0-21 thanks to Brad Kilcullen (11 n.o.) and Travis O'Connell (4 n.o.).
The Redbacks - who narrowly avoided an outright loss against Spring Gully the previous round - will resume their second innings next Saturday still 56 runs in arrears.
* United made the season's highest score so far, plundering 9-300 against Sedgwick at Ewing Park.
The foundation for the Tigers was superbly laid by openers Mac Whittle and Ashley Mayo with a 134-run stand.
It took the Rams 29 overs to get their first breakthrough when Whittle (72), who hit 14 boundaries and one six, was caught by Alec Robson off Dustin Elliott (1-28).
The following over the Rams also dismissed Mayo (44), who was bowled by Andrew Cussen (1-27), before the Tigers built another partnership as Mitch Blackman (56) and Jayde Mullane (28) added 79 for the third wicket.
In total the Tigers' score of 9-300 featured 38 boundaries and three sixes as they set the Rams a daunting day two run chase.
All-rounders Bailey Ilsley (2-56) and Greg Thomas (2-47) took two wickets apiece for Sedgwick, which mixed up its attack with eight bowlers used.
* Spring Gully posted 274 at home against California Gully without a player scoring a half-century.
Instead, it was an innings of contributions as seven players scored between 20 and 49 - Jesse Marciano (49), James Fox (40), Noah Willits (39), Alex Sutton (39), Rhys Webb (36), co-captain Shaun O'Shea (27) and Lachlan Brook (20).
The Crows had three partnerships worth more than 50 during their innings, with Willits and Marciano putting on 88 for the second wicket; Webb and Sutton adding 59 for the fourth and O'Shea and Fox sharing in a 62-run stand for the sixth.
Luke Hickman (3-58) and Aidan White (2-51) were multiple wicket-takers for the Cobras.
* Mandurang's last pair dug in to push the Rangas to a score of 266 at home against Emu Creek.
The Rangas had been 9-215 in the 58th over before Jeremy Hancock (42 n.o.) and Joel Renton-Keen (6) combined to add 51 crucial runs for the last wicket.
Hancock struck six boundaries and one six in his 43-ball knock, while earlier opener Linton Colclough was in fine touch with 82 off 94 balls.
All six Emu Creek bowlers used took a wicket led by Simon Marwood's 4-68 off 19 overs.
United 262 vs Sedgwick 1-21.
Emu Creek 211 vs Mandurang 0-65.
Spring Gully 216 v California Gully 4-102.
Bendigo Strikers 9-266 v Axe Creek.
