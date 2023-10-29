LAWN BOWLS: Diggers looking solid after tight win over Hawks

South Bendigo has done what it needed to do in the opening fortnight of the Bendigo Premier League season and got wins on the board ahead of a tough month.
The Diggers face last season's grand finalists, the pre-season flag favourites and a rampaging Golden Square in their next four games but head in sitting pretty at 2-0.
Their 75-71 win over Eaglehawk on Saturday didn't come easy, as the Hawks showed they will again be right in the hunt for finals in 2023-24.
Diggers coach Brad Holland was pleased with the performance.
"Any win at this time of year is good, and it was nice to have three of the four rinks get up," Holland said.
"A 14-round season makes it crucial to get off to a good start because most teams get better as the season progresses.
"The competition is always fairly even, and Eaglehawk have continued where they left off at the back end of last year and started the season well, so they won't be far off, which makes it a pleasing result for us."
Garri Conforti's 20-13 win over Lachlan Bowland was the most influential rink on the scorecard, but it was a critical comeback from Daryl Rowley's team of Dale Oddy, Rhys Newby and Lachlan Ratcliffe that proved the turning point.
"We managed to hold a couple of shots lead for most of the game," Holland said.
"It got out to over five shots at one point, but credit to Eaglehawk, they pegged it back and made it a pretty good game in the end."
MOAMA VS GOLDEN SQUARE
Golden Square caused the shock of the weekend by beating Moama on its home greens 75-73.
The loss gives the pre-season premiership favourites a 0-2 start to the season, while Square have begun in perfect fashion, sitting undefeated.
The returning Alex Marshall almost got the Steamers over the line as his rink powered to a 25-shot-to-12 win.
Cameron Keenan and Tom Lester fought out a draw, but it was again recruit Andrew Brown and his team that scored a vital win, prevailing 21-15.
Dale Jackson's rink of Neville Bowland, Daryl Cheeseman and Alan Eddy proved the matchwinners, with their game ending in a comfortable 25-16 scoreline.
It was Square's first win over Moama since the Steamers entered the competition.
BENDIGO EAST VS BENDIGO
In their first meeting since their now famous 2022-23 grand final, Bendigo again got the chocolates over Bendigo East.
The heart rate was far lower this time round as Bendigo moved to the top of the Premier League ladder with an 18-shot victory.
Three rinks were won by the Royals, with Ian Ross's team of Josh Matthews, Sharon Koch and Tom Lokys putting in the best showing with a 21-13 win.
INGLEWOOD VS KANGAROO FLAT
Kangaroo Flat recorded a historic victory over Inglewood, smashing the Woodies 116-46.
It was Flat's biggest win since round two of the 2006-07 season when they beat Bendigo by 69 shots.
All rinks got in on the action, with Paul Moller's the most dominant, winning 32 shots to eight over Geoffrey Wilson.
ROUND ONE RESULTS:
PREMIER LEAGUE:
Golden Square 75 def Moama 73
Thomas Lester 17 dr Cameron Keenan 17, Travis Berry 12 It Alex Marshall 25, Andrew Brown 21 def Kevin Anderson 15, Dale Jackson 25 def Travis Kelly 16
South Bendigo 75 def Eaglehawk 71
Brad Holland 19 It Tony Ellis 26, Garri Conforti 20 def Lachlan Bowland 13, Daryl Rowley 21 def Kym Schumacher 19, Liam Crapper 15 def Eaglehawk 13
Bendigo 87 def Bendigo East 69
Tim Arnold 25 def Paul Vlaeminck 16, Brayden Byrne 23 def James McGillivray 19, Ian Ross 21 def Todd Matthews 13, Luke Hoskin 18 It Marc Smith 21
Kangaroo Flat 116 def Inglewood 46
Paul Moller 32 def Geoffrey Wilson 8. Bradley Marron 25 def Robert Day 14, Gregory Podesta 33 def Lindsay Kelly 14, Malcolm McLean 26 def Ian Chamberlain 10
LADDER:
Bendigo - 32, +39
South Bendigo - 31, +17
Golden Square - 29, +19
Kangaroo Flat - 21, +57
Eaglehawk - 18, +14
Bendigo East - 6, -35
Moama - 5, -23
Inglewood - 2, -88
DIVISION 1:
North Bendigo 74 def Strathfieldsaye 70, White Hills 95 def Eaglehawk 61, Castlemaine 97 def Bendigo East 63, Kangaroo Flat 81 def Marong 73
DIVISION 2:
Golden Square 92 def Harcourt 69, Strathfieldsaye 81 def South Bendigo 68, Bendigo East 89 def Bendigo 74, Marong 78 def Kangaroo Flat 70
DIVISION 3:
Heathcote 111 def Golden Square 58, South Bendigo 84 def Eaglehawk 72, Serpentine 81 def Bendigo 70, Kangaroo Flat 89 def Castlemaine 63
DIVISION 4:
Marong 94 def Bendigo 71, White Hills 87 def Harcourt 72, Dingee 86 def Calivil 62, Bendigo East 80 def Woodbury 63
DIVISION 5:
North Bendigo 91 def White Hills 71, South Bendigo 83 def Strathfieldsaye 76, Kangaroo Flat 85 def Bridgewater 61, Woodbury 69 def Campbell's Creek 66
DIVISION 6:
Castlemaine 64 def Heathcote 49, Eaglehawk 62 def Golden Square 61, Inglewood 76 def Kangaroo Flat 58, Bendigo East 58 def Marong 55
DIVISION 7:
Strathfieldsaye Maroon 44 def Golden Square 25, Strathfieldsaye Blue 50 def Bendigo East 25, Harcourt Gold 46 def Harcourt Blue 32, Kangaroo Flat 55 def Bridgewater 32, Campbell's Creek def South Bendigo (forfeit)
