BRIEFS: Riotous Mischief salutes in Saturday's St Arnaud Cup

RIOTOUS Mischief notched her first win for almost two years when she saluted in Saturday's $30,000 St Arnaud Cup (2000m).
In her second start back following a four-week freshen up, Riotous Mischief was ridden to victory by jockey Tom Madden.
Trained by Stawell's Andrew Bobbin, Saturday was eight-year-old mare Rioutous Mischief's first win since a victory over 1600m at Morphetville on October 30, 2021, and the sixth of her career.
The St Arnaud Cup featured Bendigo father-son trainers saddling up runners against each other for the first time - Steven and Toby Lake.
And it was Toby who claimed the bragging rights as his starter, Aquila Volare, ran second, finishing half-a-length behind Riotous Mischief.
Steven's runner, Saint Ay, finished sixth in the field of seven.
Meanwhile, Bendigo trainer Bob Donat won the BM52 Handicap (2000m) with his eight-year-old mare Red Cracker.
Ridden by jockey Neil Farley, it was a fourth career win for Red Cracker from her 65th start and first since a win at Bendigo on October 16, 2021.
Saturday's St Arnaud Cup meeting winners:
Race 1: Xalamber. Race 2: Laugh With Me. Race 3: Lonrik. Race 4: Reynaire. Race 5: Mahjing. Race 6: Red Cracker. Race 7: Riotous Mischief. Race 8: Hallowed Ground.
* REIGNING premier Kingower is now the only undefeated team after three rounds of the Upper Loddon Cricket Association season.
Kingower kept its unbeaten start to the season intact with a four-wicket win over Wedderburn in the grand final rematch on Saturday.
Wedderburn was bowled out for 142 batting first before Kingower answered with 6-143.
The cornerstone of Kingower's successful run-chase was an 80-run partnership for the third wicket between opener Matthew Rowe (67) and Blake Pickles (44).
In Saturday's other round three match Arnold defeated Boort-Yando.
After winning the toss and batting, Boort-Yando was all out for 128 before the Redbacks successfully chased their target down, replying with 6-137 from their 35 overs.
Cameron Dale top-scored for Arnold with 42.
Ladder - Kingower (12), Wedderburn (8), Arnold (4), Boort-Yando (0).
Round four - Kingower v Boort-Yando, Wedderburn v Arnold.
* SOUTH Bendigo will travel to Inglewood for Monday's Bendigo midweek pennant lawn bowls match of the round.
Reigning premier South Bendigo has made a solid start to the season winning both its games against Golden Square (68-39) and Eaglehawk (64-41).
South Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat are the only two unbeaten teams after two rounds.
South Bendigo will take on an Inglewood side that is sitting third on the ladder and coming off a 20-shot victory last week over Bendigo East.
Monday's division one games:
Inglewood v South Bendigo.
Golden Square v Bendigo East.
Eaglehawk v Woodbury.
Bendigo v Kangaroo Flat.
Games start at 9.30am.
Ladder: South Bendigo (32, +52), Kangaroo Flat (26, +12), Inglewood (18, +11), Woodbury (16, -2), Eaglehawk (14, -5), Golden Square (12, -27), Bendigo (6, -20), Bendigo East (4, -21).
* In the NBA, Dyson Daniels' New Orleans Pelicans are off to a 2-0 start after a win over the New York Knicks in New Orleans on Sunday.
The Pelicans beat the Knicks 96-87, with Daniels contributing two points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in just under 22 minutes of court time.
Sunday's win over the Knicks followed the Pelcians' 111-104 victory over Memphis in their season-opener on Thursday.
The Pelicans' next game is at home against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at 11am Tuesday Bendigo time.
