Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

ATHLETICS: Runners put to the test over mile distance

By Nathan Dole
October 29 2023 - 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk's Cameron Greenwood competes in the triple jump at Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by Luke West
Eaglehawk's Cameron Greenwood competes in the triple jump at Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by Luke West

JAKE Hilson put in a great run to to win the first of the Mile heats at Athletics Bendigo Region's non-AVSL field and track meet on Saturday in Flora Hill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.