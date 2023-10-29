ATHLETICS: Runners put to the test over mile distance

JAKE Hilson put in a great run to to win the first of the Mile heats at Athletics Bendigo Region's non-AVSL field and track meet on Saturday in Flora Hill.
Rarely run by AB, the Mile drew 15 starters across two heats for the 1609m distance.
After setting a fast pace on the opening lap, Hilson's rate did not let up as he charged to victory in a time of 4:33.60.
Saturday's meet drew 60 competitors.
Eaglehawk led the entries tally on 28 from South Bendigo on 18.
There were 10 in action for Bendigo Harriers and four from Bendigo University.
In the 100m South Bendigo clubmates Oliver Muggleton and John Spiller went one-two in times of 11.30 and 11.51 seconds.
Other heat winners were Eaglehawk's Lewis McIntosh, Bendigo Harriers' Jake Gavriliadis and the Hawks' Sam Storer.
In his comeback to the track Storer capped a great afternoon by winning his 400m heat and hitting 10.40m to be fifth best across two flights of triple jump.
One of many rising stars for Eaglehawk, Tahlia Blight clocked 13.39 to be third in the first of the women's 100m heats where clubmates Jorja Morrison, 12.77, and Jessica Grigson, 12.91, led the way.
Later in the afternoon Blight took out the first of the women's 400m heats as she completed the one-lap dash in 1:01.
It was a closely-fought battle between South Bendigo's Oliver Muggleton and Rhys Lias in the first of the men's 400m races.
Muggleton surged clear in the last 10m to take victory in 51.10 as Lias capped his first race of the season with a fine time of 51.66.
From Waaia, Rhys Hansen warmed up for next weekend's Victorian All-Schools final by clearing 4.10m at pole vault.
Hansen competes for South Bendigo in AVSL and will represent Nathalia Secondary College in the under-15 pole vault in the All-Schools showdown at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
The multi-talented Abbey Hromenko from Eaglehawk AC marked her return to athletics by winning the 100m hurdles in 15.88 and also competing in the 100m, javelin and shot put.
A leap of 12.55m clinched victory for Eaglehawk's Cameron Greenwood in the triple jump.
Others to excel at the discipline were the Hawks' Jorja Morrison, 11.20, and Lincoln Norris, 11.01; Bendigo Harriers' Jake Gavriliadis, 10.71; and South Bendigo's Emma Orme, 9.00m.
A big afternoon for University's Mitch Whitham included winning the 3000m in 11:06, racing the mile and throwing the javelin.
Best at shot put were South Bendigo's Emma Berg, 15.60m; Harriers' Jake Gavriliadis, 11.25m; and the Hawks' Abbey Hromenko, 11.25m.
Another non-AVSL meet will be run by Athletics Bendigo next Saturday from 1.30pm at the Retreat Road complex.
Events include 60m, 200m, 800m, distance hurdles, 1500m or 3000m walk, 3000m run, and 4 x 100m relay.
There will be flights of discus, hammer, long jump, high jump.
Several athletes with links to AB clubs will make their way to Lakeside to contest the second and final weekend of the All-Schools titles.
