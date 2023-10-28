Track cycling back at Tom Flood as Brain, Jack rule wheelraces

TRACK cycling is back at the Tom Flood Sports Centre in Bendigo.
The 2023-24 season began with victories for Nathan Brain and Haylee Jack in last Thursday night's feature wheelraces at the Barnard Street venue.
One of the city's most exciting talents, Haylee Jack sprinted to victory in the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic women's wheelrace (1000m).
Jack powered to the win ahead of Hope Harnetty, Ruby McLean and Addison Torr.
It was an historic moment in the MG Bendigo Wheelrace (1600m).
Birmingham Commonwealth Games representative Alessia McCaig became the first female to race off scratch in a Bendigo and District Cycling Club track handicap.
It was Nathan Brain who made the most of the 200m mark to claim a hard-fought victory.
As the bell sounded Brain was well clear of the field as Zaren Fong-Sutton led the chase.
Brain would not be caught as Fong-Sutton, winner of both A-grade scratch races on the night, powered to second place ahead of Toby McCaig and Harrison Morley.
A big night for Brain included winning the first of the 10-lap scratch races for B-grade.
There were seven winners across the junior events, which were scratch or wheelraces.
Tobias Jelbart was in great form as he took out the seven-lap scratch race for A-grade in the under 15-17 class and later charged to victory in the 1600m wheelrace.
Track cycling is on this Thursday at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
Junior racing begins at 6.30pm and includes scratch and wheelraces.
Main events on the senior program which starts at 7.30pm are the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic wheelrace for women (1000m), and the Bicycle Centre Wheelrace (2000m).
It's free entry for spectators.
