Redbacks take down reigning premier Roos in impressive BDCA win

BENDIGO United has claimed the scalp of the Bendigo District Cricket Association's reigning premiers in convincing style to get off to a 2-0 start to the 2023-24 season.
The Redbacks backed up their thrilling four-run win over White Hills in round one with an 89-run dismantling of Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park on Saturday.
Bendigo United had Kangaroo Flat on the backfoot at the start of the day and never took their foot off the throat of the Roos.
Kangaroo Flat started the day at 4-47 in reply to Bendigo United's 186 and could muster just 50 more runs as the defending premiers were all out for 97.
Having already taken three wickets late on day one, Bendigo United's Sam Langley bagged another two on Saturday to claim the first five-wicket haul of his BDCA career.
Langley snared 5-37 off 17 overs, adding the wickets of Dylan Klemm (24) and Brent Hamblin (1) to his day one dismissals of Chris Barber (5), Jake Klemm (10) and Campbell Smith (0).
"Sam's spell last week was fantastic and then to back it up today with another couple of breakthroughs was awesome," Bendigo United captain Clayton Holmes said.
"That doesn't happen though without the pressure bowling down the other end from the old fella in Miggy (Podosky, 0-29 off 15) bowling dot balls so that Sam can do his stuff.
"Overall, it was a really good team effort."
The only partnership of more than 20 the Roos had in their innings was the 24 Dylan Klemm and Daniel Barber (21) put on for the fourth wicket last week as the Redbacks were able to constantly keep the screws on.
Having needed just over 25 overs to claim the last six wickets needed for victory, Redbacks' openers Marcus Magniameli and Wil Pinniger made the most of some second innings centre wicket batting practice, with both scoring unbeaten half-centuries.
For both Pinniger (52 n.o.) and Magniameli (50 n.o.) it was their maiden BDCA first XI half-centuries to cap a dominant performance for the Redbacks, who cracked 0-104 off 29 overs before stumps were pulled.
"It was a pretty comprehensive all-round performance that was well set-up late with the ball last week," Holmes said.
"To beat last year's premiers that have basically kept the same team, the boys are stoked with the performance... it's a huge confidence booster going forward.
"Wins before Christmas are vital, so to have two now is a really good start, but we're only two games in, so we're not getting too carried away."
A Rhys Irwin century helped to navigate White Hills out of a potentially precarious position against Huntly North at Scott Street.
Defending their 228 the Power were up and about when they had the Demons 4-85 in the 26th over after a burst with the ball from the experienced Shane Gilchrist.
In the space of 11 balls Gilchrist dismissed Caleb Barras (17), Gavin Bowles (4) and Michael Nalesnyik (0) as the Demons fell from a comfortable 1-77 to 4-85.
That brought Irwin to the crease and the all-rounder proved to be the thorn in the side of the Power as his second first XI ton for White Hills lifted the Demons to 7-268 and their first win of the season.
Irwin steered the Demons to victory with a knock of 111 - the game's second century after Power skipper Ryan Grundy made 115 on day one against his former team.
Irwin brought up the winning runs with a four through square leg in the 66th over - one of 21 boundaries he struck in his 125-ball innings.
Also a key plank in the Demons' successful run-chase was opener Ben Irvine, who made 74 in a determined innings that lasted into the 53rd over.
It was Irwin and Irvine who batted the Demons back into the box seat with a 98-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
Irwin also added 61 for the sixth wicket with Englishman Max Shepherd (23).
The three wickets Gilchrist took in quick succession were among five for the day as he bagged 5-82 off 24 overs.
While the Power were beaten, it was a far more competitive showing than round one when they were beaten outright by Sandhurst.
Golden Square succumbed late with the bat against Bendigo in its run-chase at Atkins Street.
Having one stage been 3-158 chasing Bendigo's 220, Golden Square lost its last seven wickets for just 30 runs to be all out for 188.
Golden Square had started play at 0-47 before a day of old-fashioned two-day cricket as the Goers kept the visitors tied down.
In total, Golden Square spent just over 94 overs at the crease in compiling its 188 against a Goers' attack that sent down 33 maidens.
Of the last seven wickets to fall in the collapse late in the day left-arm spinner Kyle Humphrys and Bailey Goodwin took three each.
Among the dismissals was Golden Square opener Scott Johnson, who in his 400th club game and at the age of 48 showed his concentration levels are still as strong as ever, spending 254 balls at the crease in making 74.
Johnson's innings finally came to an end in the 86th over when he was caught on the leg side by Kieren Burns off Humphrys.
Johnson was one of five scalps for Humphrys, who bagged 5-47 off 26 overs having one stage had 0-26 after 12.
Goodwin claimed a tidy 3-35 off 24.1 overs, while Nathan Fitzpatrick's (1-22) 15 overs cost just 22 runs and included the first wicket of the day when he had Kayle Thompson (40) caught by wicket-keeper Xavier Ryan.
Sandhurst maintained top spot on the ladder and is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since its last premiership season of 2017-18 after beating Strathfieldsaye.
Leg-spinner Ben Evans' hot start to the season continued with the ball for the Dragons as he snared another four wickets to now have 14 after two rounds.
Evans took 4-33 off 13.3 overs as the Jets were all out for 141 in pursuit of Sandhurst's 209 at Weeroona Oval.
Evans' four-for followed up the key role he played with the bat last week with 29 n.o. at No.11 as he and Zac Sims (51) put on 78 for the last wicket after the Dragons had been staring down the barrel at 9-131.
Spin captured eight of the wickets for the Dragons, with fellow tweakers Liam Bowe (2-39), captain Dylan Gibson (1-12) and Liam Stubbings (1-11) all claiming scalps as the Dragons ended a run of six-consecutive losses against the Jets.
Only Chathura Damith (28) and No.10 Pat Dillon (26) made more than 20 for the Jets, who were on the backfoot from the outset after Sims (2-11) removed opener Savth Priyan (0) with the score on 1, which soon became 2-12 when he also dismissed teenager Aston Wilson (7).
Strathdale-Maristians recorded a comprehensive 150-run win over Eaglehawk.
Chasing the Suns' imposing 9-331, the Hawks answered with 181 at Bell Oval.
The Hawks were unable to build the consistent partnerships needed to get anywhere near their target, with their innings coming to an end in the 66th over.
There were times it must have seemed the ball was attracted to the hands of Suns' skipper Cameron Taylor like a magnet as his return of 4-45 off 21 overs included three caught and bowled dismissals - Harvey White (1), Xavier Grant (17) and Daniel Major (7).
As well as Taylor's four, Suns' opening bowlers Sam Johnston (2-38) and Jack Pysing (2-43) jagged two each, while the game ended when Grant Waldron (1-0) took his first BDCA wicket with the stumping dismissal of Nathan Walsh (1).
Earlier, No.3 Angus Chisholm top-scored for the Hawks with 58 in an innings that started in fine style when he got off the mark by pulling Johnston for 6.
The Hawks - who have played both of last season's grand finalists Kangaroo Flat and Strathdale in the first two rounds - also got contributions with the bat from vice-captain Josh Williams (36) and Nick Farley (32).
November 4-11
Huntly North v Kangaroo Flat
Bendigo United v Strathdale-Maristians
Eaglehawk v Bendigo
Golden Square v Strathfieldsaye
White Hills v Sandhurst
White Hills 4-133 def Huntly North 78 & 7-149.
Bendigo United 230 def Kangaroo Flat 151.
Strathdale-Maristians 234 def Eaglehawk 194.
Golden Square 4-248 def Bendigo 160 & 6-66.
Strathfieldsaye 9-219 def Sandhurst 8-215.
Golden Square 7-275 def Bendigo 9-95.
Eaglehawk 3-295 def Strathdale-Maristians 7-259.
Bendigo United 4-188 def Kangaroo Flat 148.
White Hills 9-202 def Huntly North 122.
Sandhurst 157 & 2-92 def Maiden Gully Marist 85.
Kangaroo Flat 4-251 def Eaglehawk 8-249.
Strathdale-Maristians 175 & 7-159 def Sandhurst 105.
Maiden Gully Marist 3-213 def Strathfieldsaye 178.
Strathfieldsaye Jets 5-271 def Golden Square 9-175.
Huntly North 2-83 & 0-56 def Maiden Gully Marist 52 & 84.
Bendigo United 6-190 def Strathfieldsaye 188.
Kangaroo Flat 6-196 def Bendigo 58.
Strathdale-Maristians 9-199 def Eaglehawk 9-96.
* At this stage due to the changeover from MyCricket to PlayHQ, cricket scoreboards are unable to be printed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.