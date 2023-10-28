Bendigo in the spring: it's show and cup time

Its return after a three year COVID-impacted hiatus also meant the return of squeals on rides, show bags and fireworks.
There was a crowd of all ages who took in all the delights of a yearly event that has been a rite of passage for many of us.
I have fond memories of teenage trips to the show, the difficulty in choosing just one show bag and a ride or two that only mildly terrified me.
My lasting memory of shows, however, is cinnamon donuts. There was a truck that turned up with them, a sugary treat, hot and delicious, that was pulled from a paper bag.
I've still got a soft-spot for them, and each time I eat one the memory of my trips to the show resurfaces.
This weekend was also a big one for yoga practitioners, with the Bendigo Yoga Festival bringing in people from interstate for two days taste-testing a range of yoga, and yoga adjacent, styles.
If you were around View St on either day you would have seen a stream of yoga-mat carrying people heading up to Dudley House.
At times more than 70 people were breathing together, stretching together and doing downward dog together.
The fun of the weekend will stretch to mid-week when the Bendigo Cup runs.
A public holiday means if a day at the races and dressing up is your thing then you can head along. Perhaps think about going vintage for your outfit, helping your hip pocket and the planet through recycling.
If not, you can spend the day just basking in what, at this point, is set to be balmy early 20 degree temperatures.
Whatever you choose to do, it's a beautiful time of year just to be out and about in Bendigo.
Have a great week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.