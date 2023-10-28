There were still lines forming outside the Prince of Wales Showground gates at 3pm on Saturday, October 28, for the grand return of the Bendigo Agricultural Show.
No show had been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 2022 flood emergency, and the event had clearly been sorely missed.
Whether it was show jumping, monster trucks, livestock shows, carnival games, rides or showbags, everything seemed to excite the crowd of thousands on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28.
MORE NEWS:
Check out our day two gallery here:
The 2023 show was the ultimate family event in Bendigo with entry for children aged 16 years and under free, thanks to support from the state government in recognition of the three years of cancellations.
The event culminated in a fireworks show at 9pm.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.