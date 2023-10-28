Hargreaves Mall was the place to be between 11am and 2pm, with the popular FunLoong Fun Day drawing a massive crowd.
There was plenty of free fun to be had for children of all ages and their families, including face painting, an animal farm, bubble fun and a toy library.
FunLoong is the name of the Hargreaves Mall dragon playground, and is a nod to the iconic Bendigo parade dragon Sun Loong.
There were performances by the Central Victorian Lion Team, Amy Tie, Goldilocks and Friends, the Acamdemy of Creative Arts and various multicultural groups.
Williamson Street was turned into The Zone Open Street, with laser tag, a jumping castle, a skateboarding workshop and basketball activities with the Bendigo Spirit.
Earlier this month, City of Greater Bendigo community partnerships manager Andie West said the day celebrated National Children's Week.
"It's the highlight of the City's children's events calendar and one of the most well attended and anticipated annual events for local children and their families," Ms West said.
