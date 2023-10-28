Kereama to coach Ballarat women in NBL1 for next three seasons

KENNEDY Kereama is joining enemy territory from a Bendigo sporting perspective next year.
Kereama - the coach of the Bendigo Spirit in the WNBL - has been appointed the new coach of the Ballarat Miners women's team in the NBL1 for the next three years.
Ballarat's greatest rivalry in the NBL1 competition is the Bendigo Braves, whose women's team is not only the defending NBL1 champions, but also reigning national champions after going through 2023 undefeated.
The appointment at Ballarat won't impact upon Kereama's coaching commitments with the Bendigo Spirit in the WNBL, with the NBL1 season not starting until April.
"I am ecstatic to be joining the Miners team as it presents an incredible opportunity for me to make a positive impact on the growth of a robust program, while collaborating with exceptional local players and coaches," Kereama said.
"I am particularly thrilled to work closely with Abbey Wehrung (Bendigo Spirit and Ballarat Miners player) during the NBL1 off-season in the WNBL as her leadership, experience and skills will undoubtedly contribute to our success both on and off the court next season.
"The alignment of Ballarat's values and visions, combined with the unique dual role that allows me to balance my WNBL involvement and quality time with my family, is a perfect fit for my current circumstances.
"Furthermore, I am eagerly looking forward to building a highly competitive NBL1 program over time, showcasing the immense talent within our region and providing a platform for players to thrive and reach their fullest potential."
Ballarat this year finished 18th out of the 19 teams in the NBL1 women's competition with a 3-19 record.
Meanwhile, Kereama and the Spirit tip off their 2023-24 WNBL season next Saturday at home against the Townsville Fire.
