Good morning Greater Bendigo and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's blog for Sunday, October 29.
We're in for a mostly sunny day with a high of 29 degrees, so remember to slip, slop and slap.
Bendigo had a pretty jam-packed this week with council matters including a new CEO being announced fore the City of Greater Bendigo.
Elsewhere, Bendigo and its residents enjoyed the return of the Bendigo Show, Australia rock icon John Farnham's old property in Goornong has hit the market, so get in quick and a French-style art exhibition has landed in Bendigo.
We'll bring you live updates from breaking news, traffic and travel from across the Greater Bendigo region and beyond.
What's making news today? In some unfortunate news, Bendigo's prized Chinese takeaway restaurant Khong Dynasty has shuttered for good and Bendigo cricket is in full swing so get ready for a ripping season ahead.
