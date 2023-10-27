Hello and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's blog for Monday, October 30.
We're in for a cooler day with a high of 21 degrees, some clouds and a possible shower or two so do not forget to pack the umbrella.
Missed yesterdays blog? Catch up on what went down here.
Looking at the week ahead we start October 30 off with some sad new as homicide police are investigating the death of a Kangaroo Flat woman overnight.
What else making news today? A new Dominos shop in Epsom will officially open today with the local Tod family at the helm. Four major housing builds have been delayed in the city of Greater Bendigo which highlights the problems with expansion. Lastly, the Bendigo Show had possibly its biggest event ever with around 20,000 through the gates over the two days.
Did you go to the show? See all of our coverage here.
We'll bring you live updates from breaking news, traffic and travel from across the Greater Bendigo region and beyond.
Stick with us, it might take a moment for the blog to load
