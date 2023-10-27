Good morning Greater Bendigo and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's blog for Saturday, October 28.
We're in for a mostly cloudy day with a high of 24 degrees.
There's plenty to do in Bendigo this weekend, including the Bendigo Agricultural Show, the FunLoong Fun Day at Hargreaves Mall, and even a Yoga Festival.
We'll bring you live updates from breaking news, traffic and travel from across the Greater Bendigo region and beyond.
What's making news today? A family is mourning the loss of a mum killed in a crash at Torrumbarry, the Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services chief executive departs, an award-winning artist opens her first solo exhibition in Victoria at the Bendigo Art Gallery, and John Farnham's old property hits the market.
