John Schenck, Ryan Bowland to go head-to-head for Bendigo Billiards Championship

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 30 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:38am
Golden Square's Ryan Bowland (left) and VRI's John Schenck will do battle in this Wednesday night's Bendigo billiards singles championship grand final.
GOLDEN Square's Ryan Bowland stands in the way of VRI's John Schenck and an 18th straight Bendigo billiards title on Wednesday night.

