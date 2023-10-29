GOLDEN Square's Ryan Bowland stands in the way of VRI's John Schenck and an 18th straight Bendigo billiards title on Wednesday night.
The stage for a trio of captivating 2023 Bendigo Billiards and Snooker Association (BBSA) billiards singles championship grand finals was set after the semi-finals in all grades were completed last week.
It was a tight contest in the first semi-final between Bowland and Sandhurst's Glen Purdy.
Both players struggled to find the pace of the table as they traded small breaks in a low scoring opening.
At the mid-point of the match, Bowland made a match-high break of 45 to gain the ascendancy.
But he was unable to capitalise on further opportunities, allowing Purdy to level the game with 20 minutes to play.
But when it counted the most, Bowland had the run of the balls and managed to finish ahead of a gallant and luckless Purdy, winning 240-196.
He will face the top seed and strong favourite John Schenck in the final, who will going for an incredible 18th straight and 30th overall Bendigo Billiards Championship.
Schenck is in top form after finishing runner-up in a recent Victorian 150-up championship.
He has been in devastating touch, making two centuries in his quarter final victory against Anthony McNamara.
Schenck backed this up with a further six breaks in his dominant 554-137 semi-final victory against last year's runner-up, Eaglehawk's Alan Croft.
It will be an all Golden Square affair in the A-minor championship, with McNamara taking on veteran Mick Regan.
In B-grade, VRI's Michael Shilling will take on Eaglehawk's Fred Whitfort.
All matches will commence at 7:30pm at the Golden Square Working Men's Club.
Spectators are welcome.
Coverage of the grand final will include a live stream of the match on the BBSA Facebook page.
