The complexities of religion, ancestry and gender are explored through a new exhibition by award-winning Western Sydney artist Marikit Santiago.
The kingdom, the power is the 2020 Sulman Prize winner and a three-time Archibald Prize finalist's first solo exhibition in Victoria.
Santiago, a Filipina-Australian woman and daughter of migrants, said the exhibition drew on her personal experience growing up and the cultural identity she hoped her three children would embrace.
MORE NEWS:
Throughout the exhibition are themes of Catholicism, which she said was "inherently quite patriarchal", including temptation, creation and paradise, which were intertwined with contemporary perspectives of narcissism and subtle pop culture references.
The highlight of the exhibition was a large piece which represented the cycle of life from Santiago's perspective, such as a roll-reversed depiction of Adam and Eve featuring her husband, their kingdom of three children representing life, and imagery of death.
Santiago said her children feature on all but one paintings, lending their hands for some mark making which had become "very sentimental" to her.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.