The first Bendigo Agricultural Show since 2019 opened to an enthusiastic public who piled in through the gates.
Following cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's flood event, the show welcomed back parents and young kids on the morning of Friday, October 27.
Equestrian and dog events got underway and the monster truck and its small sidekicks revved up for a big two days of fun.
Outback Thunda uses 70 litres of fuel in three-and-a-half minutes, its owner-driver told the watching crowd, making it "a bit expensive to run."
"But it's fun," he said, before doing a couple of jumps to prove it.
For those seeking thrills on the rides, there were plenty to choose from.
Showgoer Taleah Callanan was one of the first to ride The Claw.
Despite spending a significant amount of time upside down, she claimed it wasn't scary.
In Farmer Darryl's animal enclosure, crowds of young admirers were mixing with the furry attractions.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There was an orphaned deer named Bambi among the ducks, geese, hens, rabbits, chickens and white pigeons. There were also lots of baby goats - the youngest just five weeks old.
At lunchtime, Dragon Show Marshalls gate man Stephen Young said the morning had been good and he was expecting the crowds to get bigger.
"There have been lots of little kids," he said. "The others, who are at school, will come later tonight.
"The weather's been beautiful, which is a big plus, and it's going to be even better tomorrow (Saturday, October 28)."
Showgoer Corey Wedemann, who was headed for the Midnight Madness ride, agreed the event was still getting underway.
"It's been three years. It's going to get hectic," he said.
