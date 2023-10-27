Bendigo Advertiser
Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services CEO Sonia Di Mezza departs

By Jonathon Magrath
October 28 2023 - 6:00am
Sonia Di Mezza has departed as chief executive of Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

As Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services chief executive Sonia Di Mezza leaves her role and returns to Canberra, she said challenges still remain to support people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds in Bendigo.

Journalist

Jonathon has been reporting in Bendigo since March 2021, covering a range of issues including politics, business, and health. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

