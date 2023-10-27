Bendigo South East College is turning the legal world on its head with its production of Legally Blonde the Musical.
A cast of 48 students from year 7 to year 10 are taking to the stage at The Capital to tell the story of Elle Woods.
Elle (played by Matilda Wilby) is a seemingly typical sorority girl who defies expectations as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and strives to become a successful lawyer.
With boundless energy, infectious enthusiasm, and an unwavering spirit, she shows us all that "being true to yourself never goes out of style."
The cast also includes Ryan McPartlane as Emmett, Layla Olsen as Paulette and Marcus Baldwin (Kyle), Aaron Pearce (Warner) and Jin Turpie (Professor Callahan)
Work on the production began at the end of term two with students attending rehearsals after school and on weekends.
Led by director Jorja Polglase and choreographer Taylah Chisholm, the school's Legally Blonde performance promises a night of "toe-tapping music, and heart-warming moments that will have you laughing, crying, and cheering".
The college puts one one musical a year and it was felt Legally Blonde embodied the message of believing in yourself, breaking stereotypes and embracing your inner strength.
From the iconic "Bend and Snap" to the powerful message of empowerment, the school is promoting the musical as a show for all ages and backgrounds.
Legally Blonde is on at The Capital on Friday, October 27 at 7pm
It will also be performed in a matinee at 1.30pm and later at 7pm on Saturday, October 28.
Tickets available at the GoTix website.
