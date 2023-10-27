Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo South East College unveils 'Legally Blonde the Musical'.

October 27 2023 - 3:30pm
Cast members Matilda Wilby (Elle) with Ryan McPartlane (Emmett), Layla Olsen (Paulette), Marcus Baldwin (Kyle), Aaron Pearce (Warner) and Jin Turpie (Professor Callahan) in the BSE College production of 'Legally Blonde'. Picture by Darren Howe
Cast members Matilda Wilby (Elle) with Ryan McPartlane (Emmett), Layla Olsen (Paulette), Marcus Baldwin (Kyle), Aaron Pearce (Warner) and Jin Turpie (Professor Callahan) in the BSE College production of 'Legally Blonde'. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo South East College is turning the legal world on its head with its production of Legally Blonde the Musical.

