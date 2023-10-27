After creating history with Australia's cheerleading team earlier this year, Bendigo's Maddy Theobald has turned her attention to mentoring the next generation of international stars.
Theobald, who was part of Australia's first gold medal at the International Cheer Union World Championships in America, has been touring the country with some of her team-mates running cheerleading clinics.
The success of those clinics gave Theobald the idea to run her own clinic in her hometown of Bendigo.
"Through the success we had earlier this year we were granted more opportunities,'' Theobald said.
"The Australian Cheer Union organised different camps in five states around Australia. We've seen more than 600 athletes in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and most recently Western Australia.
"I loved the opportunity I was gifted, and the camps were run so well, that I decided I wanted to do something similar in Bendigo.
"I know what it's like to be a regional kid with big dreams.
"Cheerleading gyms in regional areas don't always have the opportunities that city gyms do.
"I wanted to bring my experience back to where it all began for me in Bendigo."
Bendigo cheerleading gym Cheer N Dance jumped at the opportunity to host Theobald and the clinic.
On Sunday, November 5, Theobald will run a clinic for beginners and a program for the more advanced at the gym.
"It's where I started my journey, so it's a special place for me,'' Theobald said.
"It's not a Team Australia camp as such, it's me individually running the camp because of the success we had with the Team Australia camps.
"The (Team Australia) clinics were aimed at athletes of every age group and level. We catered for novices through to level seven athletes which is the one of the highest levels of cheering.
"The clinic in Bendigo is open to everyone. It's for newbies and people with experience.
"We'll focus on all the main elements of cheerleading - stunting, tumbling, jumps and I'll run a flyers class as well for the more experienced athletes."
Theobald said cheerleading was expanding in Australia.
"When you're in the cheerleading community you know how big it is, but the public perception is that it's not that large in Australia - but it is,'' Theobald said.
"The growth is exceptional and more children and adults are getting involved. It's really exciting."
The national championships are just around the corner, but Theobald is content with her change of role.
"I've stepped more into a coaching role,'' Theobald said.
"It's a natural progression from athlete to coach and I'm really enjoying it. It's very rewarding to share my knowledge with athletes from across the country."
The clinic at Cheer N Dance on November 5 is scheduled to start at 10am.
Bookings can be made at https://bit.ly/CNDSkillsClinic_Athletes
