Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Maddy Theobald to foster Bendigo talent at cheerleading clinic

By Adam Bourke
October 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World champion cheerleader Maddy Theobald has turned her attention to coaching. Picture by Darren Howe
World champion cheerleader Maddy Theobald has turned her attention to coaching. Picture by Darren Howe

After creating history with Australia's cheerleading team earlier this year, Bendigo's Maddy Theobald has turned her attention to mentoring the next generation of international stars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.