THE Mile returns to the program as Athletics Bendigo Region hosts a non-AVSL field and track meet on Saturday at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
Action starts at 1.30pm and includes a wide range of events.
Two heats of the Mile, a distance of 1609m, will be run.
Runners to watch in heat one include University's Glenn McMillan, Mitch Whitham and Grace Mulqueen; South Bendigo's Jake Hilson.
Best known for his pole vaulting skill, Waaia's Rhys Hansen will tackle the mile.
A field of 11 in the second heat includes Bendigo Harriers' Anne Buckley, Eaglehawk's Lucy Richard and Millie McIntosh, and South Bendigo's Debby Kirne.
Track disciplines to be contested are sprint hurdles, 1500m, 100m, mile, medley relay, 3000m, and 400m.
Pole vault starts at 1.30pm.
There will be two flights of javelin, shot put and triple jump.
After last week's Victoria Country record-breaking feat, shot put star Emma Berg will be aiming to again surpass the 16m mark.
Meanwhile, many of Athletics Bendigo's young stars will be at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium for this weekend's start to the Victorian All-Schools championships.
Leading medal contenders include Bendigo South East Secondary College's distance runners Chelsea Tickell and Avery McDermid, and Bendigo Senior SC's Logan Tickell.
Weeroona College's Kai Norton and Jasper Seymour are likely to feature highly in the field showdowns.
The Bendigo South East squad bound for the South Melbourne venue includes Isabella Noonan, Cooper Richardson and Sophie Scoble.
Maryborough Education Centre will be represented by Charlie Sullivan.
Eaglehawk clubmates Andrea Archibald, Nate Smith, Amalie and Scarlett Southern all study at St Joseph's Echuca.
Amber Fox will compete in field events for Bendigo Senior SC.
Catherine McAuley College's squad is Caitlin and Eliza Evans, Kade Hutchinson and Genevieve Nihill.
Abbey Reid and Kate Wilson will strive for personal bests as they represent Girton Grammar.
Tyler Fynch from Sacred Heart College Kyneton has had a superb start to his distance runs this track season.
Abbey Cole will represent Highview College Maryborough on the first of consecutive weekends on which the AV All Schools titles will be run at Lakeside.
