MIddle-distance runners on show at Flora Hill complex

By Nathan Dole
Updated October 27 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 9:39am
Talented Bendigo athletes Chelsea Tickell and Grace Mulqueen. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
THE Mile returns to the program as Athletics Bendigo Region hosts a non-AVSL field and track meet on Saturday at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.

