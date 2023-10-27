As we wrap up the live blog for today, take a look back at today's top stories and get ready for the weekend.
It's a busy weekend in Bendigo, with the return of the Bendigo Agricultural Show at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds and the free FunLoong Fun Day at Hargreaves Mall set to draw big crowds.
Bendigo can expect a sunny day with high of 24 degrees on Saturday, October 27.
Check out our what's on guide for the upcoming week here.
This morning's top stories were:
