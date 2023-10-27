Bendigo Advertiser
Dangerous driver will face jail for death of Christine Stewart

Lucy Williams
Lucy Williams
Updated October 27 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:05pm
Mother-of-three Christine Stewart was killed in Torrumbarry on January 25, 2022, when her car was rear-ended. Picture supplied
Mother-of-three Christine Stewart was killed in Torrumbarry on January 25, 2022, when her car was rear-ended. Picture supplied

A 30-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving which killed beloved mother-of-three Christine Stewart, 29, in a collision near Echuca in 2022.

