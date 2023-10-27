A 30-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving which killed beloved mother-of-three Christine Stewart, 29, in a collision near Echuca in 2022.
Patho woman Rebecca Jane Hall was behind the wheel on the Murray Valley Highway, driving home from work in Echuca, on January 25, 2022.
The County Court sitting in Bendigo heard hall rear-ended a black Mitsubishi Triton Ute, driven by Ms Stewart, which was preparing to turn right into Farley Road.
Court documents reveal the car in which Ms Stewart and her sister-in-law were travelling had been driving back to a campsite nearby on the Murray River with fresh supplies for their family.
Their ute was pushed forward, rotated several times and finally landed on its roof around 27.8 metres from the impact site.
Ms Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.
Harrowing victim impact statements were read to the court about the immediate hours - and now years - that have followed.
Ms Stewart's mother, father, stepmother, sister-in-law, brother, sister-in-law's mother and former partner all spoke of their significant pain then and since.
Her sister-in-law received injuries described as minor but the court heard she still needed regular assistance for her mental health and an injury to her wrist which prevented her from driving a manual vehicle, changing sheets or being able to mop.
While Judge Geoff Chettle acknowledged that Hall was otherwise of "impeccable character" and had shown remorse, the court heard there was a mandatory prison sentence for dangerous driving causing death unless exceptional circumstances were proven.
He said he had received a large number of references for Hall.
Judge Chettle accepted the prosecution's case that Hall had been on her phone - specifically on the Instagram application - immediately before the fatal collision.
As Christine's family left the court, many emotional supporters of Hall remained to see her taken into custody.
Hall will return later this month for sentencing.
