The official status of an iconic local river redgum is in the balance this week as votes are cast for a shortlist of nine trees around the state that are in the running for the Victorian Tree of the Year title.
According to National Trust Victoria, the eucalyptus camaldulensis at Guildford is one of the largest river redgums in Victoria, and despite "a small amount of deadwood and several cavities" is in generally excellent condition for its age, and sports a large natural branch graft.
The tree's nomination notes state it is an outstanding example of its species, a must-see attraction of the Goldfields and has its own sign-post on the Midland Highway.
National Trust Victoria's Jelena Ljubisic described the redgum as "a remnant tree".
"It wasn't planted, it's survived all that's come and gone," the environmental heritage advocate said.
"We've estimated it is at least 500 years old.
"It's an absolutely beautiful specimen."
The Trust, which has run the Victorian Tree of the Year competition since 2016, takes nominations from the public of trees which have been listed on the Australia-wide Significant Tree Register.
It then sends a "volunteer expert significant tree committee" of about 12 people out to inspect and shortlist the candidates.
Judgements are made based on size, form and "even if they're a popular community tree", Ms Ljubisic said.
The Guildford gum was nominated to the Significant Tree Register in 1986, and has been visited by the competition committee in 2004, 2010 and most recently, 2021.
"I think it's a strong contender", Ms Ljubisic said.
"I would watch this space very, very closely."
The redgum is one of nine shortlisted trees this year, three from Melbourne and six from regional Victoria.
It is up against a Toorak lemon-scented gum, an Echuca long-leaved Indian pine and a Portarlington Moreton Bay Fig among others.
The final choice of winner is a matter for the public.
Voting, which opened on Monday, October 16, runs until midnight on Sunday, October 29.
Regardless of the winner, the competition serves to highlight "the important role trees play in our life", Ms Ljubisic said.
"It's not just reducing urban heat and capturing and storing carbon; it's also about mental wellbeing.
"Trees are part of our culture and heritage and they stand with us through generations and are part of our history."
