While language and performance exams started a few weeks ago, the written exams began on Tuesday, October 24 with English kicking off a hectic schedule.
Among the year 12 - and year 11 students - sitting the exams are Ella Raco, Dylan Waters and Julia Rosaia from Catherine McAuley College.
They are three of more than 200 CMC students sitting VCE exams and gave cautious responses about their English test.
"It was alright but it's hard to tell," Ella said. "I finished everything so it should be ok."
"Hopefully it's alright," Julia said. "For three hours and 15 minutes it's a long time to be sitting in one area."
The students studied Euripides' Women of Troy and David Malouf's Ransom this year along with the movie The Queen.
Dylan hinted at a tough examination. "The questions were a bit more difficult than I was expecting but it was still not the worst," he said.
While school may have ended for the VCE students, that hasn't stopped them from using the CMC facilities to study.
"Doing a lot of practice exams is the best way of studying," Ella said.
"I've been coming up to the school a lot. The teachers are there and they've been a good help."
Julia agreed, saying she had been up at the school since 8.30am on days when she doesn't have exams.
"At school you're more inclined to do work and it's beneficial having the teachers around," she said.
Julia has mathematics and product design among her upcoming exams with the aim of pursuing an interior design course.
With biology and maths in her exam schedule, Ella is weighing up either physio or a biomedical science course at La Trobe University.
Dylan is eyeing off civil engineering and seems more confident about facing his physics exam than maths.
"Actually I don't mind it," he said of physics. "Maths is a lot harder."
All three students agree while it had been a stressful year, it had been rewarding with friends, sport and other activities helping them through.
"Our level has been quite close and we've all come together (to help each other) in year 12," Julia said.
Even though their school days are over, it won't be until exams wind up that the students will realise a big part of their lives is now behind them.
"We finished school on Friday and there were a few tears but when the exams are all over it will be quite different," Ella said.
The VCE exams finish on November 16 which is when the students will have their final school celebration of a graduation mass.
Results will be released on December 11.
