Beasties desperate to avoid starting 0-2 in grand final rematch

It's been nearly eight months since Bendigo defeated Bendigo East in one of the all-time great BCGR Premier League lawn bowls grand finals.
The Royals single shot win was one for the ages, and the two teams will meet for the first time since that afternoon this Saturday.
Both clubs have mostly new sides from that famous day in March, but that didn't stop the Royals from starting their premiership defence in style with a 21-shot win over a fancied Moama in round one.
"We're happy with round one, but we've got to look forward because Bendigo East is a quality side as well and will be right up there on the ladder come the end of the season, so it's another big test for us," Royals coach Luke Hoskin said.
"They're in a similar situation to us where they've got some new players and mixes in their rinks, so it might take a bit to settle, but they'll be pretty hungry this weekend."
The Beasties will be without star skipper Darren Burgess, who is expected to return next week.
However, they will have an able replacement, with Todd Matthews returning for a one-off game to help alleviate the hole Burgess leaves.
After an upset loss to Golden Square on the opening weekend, Beasties skipper Marc Smith wasn't holding back at the importance this clash holds for his side early in the piece.
"It's absolutely a massive game for us after losing in round one and now facing the reigning premiers who are in good form," Smith said.
"Our guys are disappointed by last week and myself especially as my rink was the one that cost us the game, which is a bit frustrating.
"The grand final replay has been spoken about, but overall, it's another game we've got to be ready for and put our best foot forward."
The Royals will go in unchanged, but seconds, Sharon Koch and Paul Darroch have swapped rinks.
Kangaroo Flat expects to return to finals in 2023-24, and after a commendable loss to South Bendigo in round one, a win against Inglewood is non-negotiable.
Recruits Gregory Podesta and Bradley Marron were impressive, either winning or drawing their rinks against the Diggers.
They backed up their strong form with a win in the Moama Men's Prestige Pairs throughout the week.
"We just have to get the job done against Inglewood this week," Podesta told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"We've had a couple of outs these first two rounds, so we're chasing our tail a bit, but I think we'll be around the mark because it will be an even competition this year, and we're in the mix.
"We were close last week, and it was a bit disappointing in the end the way it finished up.
"We had a slow start after an interrupted pre-season, so we're hoping we'll be better for the run."
The two perennial finalists matchup in an early-season blockbuster after both claimed victories in the opening round.
The Diggers are tipped by many to be the second favourite for the flag after Moama and return to their home greens on Saturday against an Eaglehawk side it will be good to get a gauge on.
The Hawks had a comfortable win over Inglewood last week but will be tested for the first time in 2023-24 against a Diggers side full of talent.
Skippers Liam Crapper and Daryl Rowley have begun the season strongly for the Diggers.
For a side that is by all reports champing at the bit, the Steamer's round one loss, albeit to the reigning premiers, came as a bit of a surprise.
No team is hungrier for success in 2023-24 than the Steamers after back-to-back straight-set exits, and the return to the comforts of home greens should see them prove too strong for the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Scottish star Alex Marshall is expected to return after missing round one.
The Bulldogs will be no pushover, though, and come into the contest full of belief after a strong win over the Beasties.
The recruiting coup of Andrew Brown proved a masterstroke by the Bulldogs as his rink led them to victory with a 34-13 performance.
Brown will need to be on top of his game again if the Bulldogs are to roll the Steamers.
