Podesta and Marron claim massive early season pairs win

Kangaroo Flat recruits Gregory Podesta and Bradley Marron have begun their 2023-24 bowls season in tremendous fashion.
The duo won the 2023 Moama Men's Prestige Pairs on Wednesday, finishing on the same points as second-placed pair Matthew Flapper and Peter Loe and third-placed Jeremy Henry and Aaron Teys but claimed victory thanks to a superior shot differential.
Podesta and Marron finished with a shot differential of 78, which was 15 ahead of Flapper and Loe in second.
"It's a fantastic way to start the season, and it couldn't have worked out any better for us to begin like this at our new club," Podesta said.
"It is only the second time we've played together, and we lost on the last end in our first go at Moama, so it was nice to rectify that.
"They said it was the best field they've ever had, so it was a pretty special win."
The Flat skippers had to beat the likes of Scottish superstar Alex Marshall and, Queenslander Aron Sherriff and newly crowned Australian Pairs Champions Gary Kelly and Corey Wedlock.
They didn't do it the easy way with a loss in their second game, putting them behind the eight ball.
Fortunately, they had given themselves a chance with a crushing win in their first game.
"We had shots up on everyone, which kept us in a good position," Podesta said.
"We needed to rely on others to do the job for us, which thankfully they did."
Heading into the final day of play, the duo sat third in the standings.
"The leaders lost to Brad Holland and Guy Madigan in the last game of the second day, which put us above them into third," Podesta said.
"Then, in the first game of the last day, the team ahead of us got beaten in a game that came down to the last bowl.
"The leader had the chance to draw the shot to win the tournament but didn't get it when they needed a two to draw, which would have been enough for them to win, but they only got one, which put us above because we'd already pretty much won on our rink.
"We played the last four ends knowing we needed to hold a 12-shot lead to win, which we did."
Podesta and Marron return to The Flat for their round two Premier League game against Inglewood on Saturday.
