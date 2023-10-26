New venue and teams for 2023 season of Bendigo Touch Footy

Bendigo Touch Football has returned for another season with a new venue.
The association has moved its base from Club Court Strathfieldsaye to La Trobe University's Sports Field in Flora Hill.
"We've made a major venue change which brings us into town and around the University, which hopefully attracts some students," Bendigo Touch Footy president Tarryn McDowall said.
The association has already completed two rounds of its season but is still on the lookout for new players, with some teams needing extra members.
While the ranks require bolstering, McDowall said signs are promising with an uptake in teams this season.
"We have more teams than last year," she said.
"There's 12 in total and four new teams, which is great."
Unfortunately, the club has been unable to field a standalone junior competition with numbers just not at the required base yet.
"We are still growing our juniors, and we're not where we'd like to be currently, which is a bit disappointing, but we're still new, and we'll keep developing," McDowall said.
"Each team needs two females, but we've got a lot of juniors without a league, so they're playing as 'females' to help bulk up the numbers."
It's been a big couple of months for the association with the move and search for players, but the club was recently recognised for its efforts, being announced as the state finalist for Victoria in the Touch Footy Community Club of the Year Award.
"It was great recognition for the work the committee has put in," McDowall said.
"Our committee has gone from three to five members, which is exciting because we have new ideas, and having the people power is the first step to grow any competition."
McDowall urged anyone wanting a bit of fun and fitness to sign up for Bendigo Touch Football.
"In general, touch football is one of the most social sports due to how you can play with your entire family, and it's one of those sports where you don't realise you're exercising because you're having too much fun," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.