Past traumas fade as horses, alpacas restore faith in humanity

When Abby Penrose visits Equine Healing Centre Bendigo, she feels at peace with the horses.
Having dealt with so many challenges in her life, the change in the 14-year-old girl's demeanour has been remarkable.
Abby has been coming to the bush retreat for about a year to walk among horses and alpacas in a calm and serene setting at Shelbourne.
Her grandmother Stacey Clark said the experience has been good for the year 8 student.
"It helps calm her," Stacey said.
"She's more confident and it's grounding for her."
"She comes here once a week before school, has lunch and then goes to school and tells her friends about how wonderful it was.
"She feels a lot more relaxed than she used to."
The centre allows participants a chance to forget whatever it is that is troubling them and be at peace with the animals in a quiet environment.
It has done so for Abby who has built a connection with the animals in her time at the centre. So much so she has become known as the 'alpaca whisperer'.
"They're so elegant," she said.
Abby starts each session with a breathing exercise to relax, closing her eyes and rocking back and forth and release the tension though her knees and feet.
She then opens her eyes and looks out at the paddock, finds a sight she is most comfortable and focuses on that for a moment before starting her session properly.
"It's very relaxing and overall a really great experience," Abby said.
"Tracey is lovely and the animals are lovely."
Tracey is Tracey Kenny-Dive who set up her Equine Assisted Learning business in 2019 in Woodend before moving to Shelbourne where there was more land for her animals.
She started her Equine Assisted Learning program to give clients skills in personal development.
"Our clients come from social welfare referrals, NDIS, psychology referrals and parents who require additional support services for adolescents navigating life stage complexities," Tracey said.
"It's been a big dream of mine to start this business. I love animals and horses and enjoy helping people so I have been able to marry the two up."
She has five horses and four alpacas, and some of them have their own troubled back story.
Rok was a racehorse which had living in a high rise building in Hong Kong.
"He stands 17 hands high and won $100,000 (in stakes) but he bled after his last race bled and was retired," Tracey said.
"A friend put me on to him and now he has an ongoing purpose in retirement."
Completing her studies at the Equine Psychotherapy Institute in Daylesford, Tracey said it wonderful to see the progress of her clientele.
"Everyone who comes here turn wants to their life around and find healthy ways to do it," Tracey said.
"They are people who have had trauma in their lives, suffered domestic violence, issues with drugs and alcohol and want to change their life.
"And you know, horses don't judge.
"It's all about trust. People's trust has been abused and here with the animals they can start to find that trust again and have faith again.
"Faith in animals translates to other human beings."
Tracey said her program triggers a social emotional regulation.
"It can be transformative in some people. It can also alleviate distress and anxiety," she said.
Tracey said 'outbreath' exercise at the start of a session helps her clients regulate their nervous systems.
"They start to understand their inner workings and listening to heightened anxiety so the client is learning new skills."
The sessions last between 60 to 75 minutes. Tracey has 10 clients at the moment ranging in age from eight years old to about 50.
The sessions continue rain, hail and shine, as evident in the hailstorm that hit on the Bendigo Advertiser's visit to the centre which sent everyone scurrying for cover.
"It just goes to show that being out in the elements, life's not perfect," Tracy said.
"People have to be versatile and if you're caught in it, you aske yourself 'what do I do'?
"We don't go over people's past trauma here.
"This place is restorative. It's about being in the here and now, engaging horses in the 'felt sense' in the connection process. This assists in recovery and how to navigate life moving forward."
