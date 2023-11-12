Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Browse

Past traumas fade as horses, alpacas restore faith in humanity

DC
By David Chapman
Updated November 13 2023 - 9:14am, first published November 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Abby Penrose visits Equine Healing Centre Bendigo, she feels at peace with the horses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.